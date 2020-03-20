Feature: From Rotherham to potential PL football, how Semi Ajayi has paved the way for other EFL players

As Slaven Bilic prepared for his first season in charge of West Bromwich Albion and the hope of gaining promotion to the Premier League, he was quick to bring in a number of new faces to the Hawthorns.

Experience in the likes of Kenneth Zohore and Charlie Austin were signed, whilst the established Championship midfielder Romaine Sawyers arrived.

Bilic’s summer transfer work ensured the Baggies had a squad to take on the season, also agreeing loans for Matheus Pereira, Grady Diangana and Filip Krovinovic – which have proved to be astute signings.

Sitting second in the league standings as the season has a break, West Brom are fully set on gaining promotion, but has one signing from last summer which went under the radar, become their best?

Semi Ajayi had been much of a journeyman in English football prior to his arrival in the Midlands last summer, joining West Brom from Rotherham.

Born in Crayford, England, Ajayi began his career with Charlton Athletic, signing his first professional contract in 2012.

Impressing as an academy graduate saw Ajayi gain hopes of playing in the Premier League as early as his 18th birthday, signing for Arsenal on a development contract, but playing time with the North Londoners was hard to find.

A loan spell with Cardiff would see Ajayi complete a move to the Welsh club, but over a two-year spell, the central defender failed to make a single appearance, being loaned out to AFC Wimbledon, Crewe Alexandra and Rotherham.

For the defender, who had pledged his international allegiance to Nigeria in 2013, his earlier hopes of playing in the highest standard of English football had seemingly gone.

A permanent deal with Rotherham saw Ajayi settle for the first time in his career, helping the club gain promotion to the Championship in 2018 after beating Shrewsbury Town in the play-off final at Wembley.

The promotion would prove to be a chance for Ajayi to play in the Championship for the first time during his career and he would take full advantage, securing the March Player of the Month award, plus being named the league’s Away Player of the Season.

Despite his efforts, Rotherham would be relegated to League One after just one season in the Championship, leaving the Nigerian defender with another setback in his career.

Ajayi would not have to wait long though until interest came from the Championship as West Brom boss Bilic made his move, securing a deal for the defender.

With a career of more lows than highs, little was expected of Ajayi, and fans would have probably expected Ahmed Hegazi would partner much experienced Kyle Bartley for the season ahead.

The 26-year-old had other ideas though, and he has since gone on to become the first defender on the teamsheet for Bilic this season.

35 league appearances in total have seen Ajayi gain many plaudits, and he has become a key component to the Baggies’ promotion plans.

After a footballing career of setbacks, the defender’s one is that of hardwork and determination, providing any potential upcoming players in the football league system, a belief that it is possible to reach the highest heights in the professional game.

A Premier League campaign is next on the agenda for Ajayi, should West Brom not do something drastic in the coming months, and the defender will undoubtedly perform to the same standards next season as the current campaign.

Slaven Bilic has some work to do over the summer to ensure he is fully prepared for the Premier League, but Ajayi at least – hands him one place that he does not need to look at.