Feature: EFL clubs are fast approaching a vicious cycle as football longs for a return to action

How many days has it been now?

At times like these, it can be quite easy to lose track of the name of the 24-hour block we are currently in, as other things of much greater importance begin to take precedence.

If you are reading this, then the chances are that the sudden, almost blanket postponement of football fixtures up and down the country is something that isn’t exactly helping you through the current situation.

Of course, it can not be denied that the decision to put an end to professional football in England, for the time being, was absolutely the right one, with recent events making the prospect of continuing the campaign as though ever was normal nigh on impossible, both for those on the pitch, and in the stands.

But for those many thousands and millions of ardent football fans missing the buzz of walking into a ground, and the subsequent emotions of the following 90 minutes, that is not something that is going to help their mood.

With many still craving their fix of football, focus has already turned to discussions around just how – and indeed if – the current campaign may be completed, even though it does appear as if the opportunity bring the 2019/20 season to a close is still some way away.

In many ways, it could be argued that the best thing to do would be to simply pick up where things left off when those postponements were announced last week. Football is intended and expected to come back eventually, so why not just bring it back with the handful of games still needed to play to end the campaign.

That way, the likes of Liverpool, Leeds, West Brom and Coventry would be able to enjoy the emotion of the title and promotions they will feel their efforts this season deserve, as well as benefitting from the prize money they stand to earn for those successes.

Such an approach would also allow the authorities to avoid any lawsuits from those clubs who would understandably feel hard done by if the season was declared null and void, or from other sides who may feel robbed of an opportunity that games in hand – and indeed the quality of opposition they may still have to face – could have presented them with, if the prizes for this season are to now simply be awarded based on the current positions in the respective leagues.

However, while the prospect of picking up where things currently are would avoid those particular issues, resuming the football world in such a way would not be without problems of its own, especially at the lower levels.

With the point at which the season could get back underway still far from clear, one big concern for those further down the divisions, will be the ability to continue to pay their players.

Unlike those in the Premier League who have vast revenue streams and record-breaking amounts of TV rights money to tide them over in that sense, the importance of matchday income to those in the lower leagues has become abundantly clear over the past few weeks, simply by listening to those in charge at a number of those clubs at all levels of the Football League.

Consequentially, with reports surfacing recently that it could be mid-September before we see football in our stadiums and on our screens again, it is not going to be easy for those clubs to pay their players in the meantime, and at those levels where salaries are not on the astronomical scale they are in the top-flight, that is going to make life incredibly difficult for those players, many of whom will have families and other commitments to take care of, which is only going to be harder than ever in difficult times such as these.

Of course, the contract situations of a large number of those players only serves to make the position they are in even more trying as well.

With every club in the country set to see deals with a number of their playing squad expire early in the summer, when the season had originally been scheduled to end in what is now just a few months time, there will inevitably be problems to solve arising from that as well.

As has already been alluded to, the financial situation at any number of clubs will make it hard for them to fund new contracts for those players in the absence of that income from matchdays, thus running the risk of potentially leaving them without several members of their squad they would otherwise have been able to call upon for those final nine or ten games of the season.

In tandem with that, with those players themselves needing a wage to look after their families and pay their bills, you wouldn’t be able to blame any player who may find themselves without a club when their contract comes to an end around June, for then taking up the chance to link up with another side for the foreseeable future.

But if the absence of one of those players, or indeed the impact they in question may have at a new club they wouldn’t otherwise have been at under normal circumstances, is enough to cost another team in the battle for either promotion or survival, then given the impact that could have on those teams, there may be just as many lawsuits and complaints for the authorities to deal with, as there would be if they were to simply declare the season so far null and void now.

There is still a sense that one way or another, football will eventually have to return to its place in the staple of normal life that it had held for so long prior to the events of the past few weeks, although the circumstances in which it will make that already much-longed-for resumption, are still some way from being decided.

One thing that does seem for certain, is that whenever and however the balls start being kicked and the fans start singing again, those in charge of the beautiful game, will be left with a big, unenviable can of worms opened up for them to deal with.