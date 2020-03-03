Feature: Clearly determined Leeds United man teases that he could be the final ingredient to the promotion mix

Leeds United’s determination for promotion was evident in Saturday’s crushing win at Hull City, with one man in particular epitomising what United are all about this term.

Ask anyone who is a fan of the Football Manager game series and they would have told you back in January 2018, that Leeds United’s signing of Tyler Roberts was certainly one to watch for the future.

Roberts arrived at Elland Road just three weeks after his 19th birthday on deadline day in 2018, having impressed on a half-season loan at Walsall in the first half of the 2017-2018 season.

The Gloucester born forward scored five goals in 17 League One appearances for the Saddlers before completing his move to United, for a fee which the Yorkshire Evening Post reported was in the region of £2.5M.

Roberts would fail to feature for Leeds in the second half of the 2017-2018 and some fans may have been forgiven in forgetting all about the striker until he made his Championship debut for the side against Millwall in September 2018.

Despite not scoring at the Den, head coach Marcelo Bielsa kept the faith with Roberts, starting him in Leeds’ following game against Preston North End.

Roberts, playing in his preferred role of centre-forward, repaid Bielsa’s trust, scoring two goals as Leeds ran out 3-0 winners over Alex Neil’s men.

The 21-year-old would start United’s following six games and would score the only goal of a 1-0 victory away to Hull City in October, as Leeds moved to the top of the Championship.

It was at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday where Roberts would be back at it, coming off the bench to score the final two goals in Leeds’ 4-0 rout of a struggling Hull side.

Despite leading at half-time, it’s fair to say the clash had been pretty even until Pablo Hernandez doubled the Whites’ lead just two minutes after the restart.

In recent weeks, when Marcelo Bielsa has opted to use Tyler Roberts he has preferred to play him behind Patrick Bamford or Jean-Kevin Augustin, and not usually in his favoured centre-forward position.

On the 67th minute against Hull, however, Bielsa decided on a like-for-like change, withdrawing Bamford and replacing him with a determined Roberts.

Only 14 minutes after entering the field of play, Roberts would net Leeds’ third and his second of the season, finishing off a move which encapsulated the very essence of “Bielsaball”, quickly moving the ball from their danger area and into the back of Hull’s net in just 23 seconds.

Roberts’ determination to collect the ball in midfield, spray a pass to Helder Costa and to ensure he got the final touch from around 14-yards – for arguably Leeds’ goal of the season – shows Roberts’ ambition to make a mark on the Whites.

Not content on just one goal at the KCOM Stadium this term, Roberts finished off Mateusz Klich’s delicious ball with a powerful header leaving Hull goalkeeper George Long stranded as the ball flew in for Leeds’ final goal of the afternoon.

The header, which BBC Radio Leeds’ Noel Whelan described as not an easy skill to pull off, certainly made some Leeds fans sit up and take notice of the 21-year-old if his previous goal already hadn’t.

Unfortunately for Roberts, he has only managed 13 appearances for the Whites this term, with an on-going hamstring injury being a constant feature of the 21-year-old’s season.

Despite this though, the versatile attacker has certainly shown promise when he has appeared for Leeds.

Discussing Roberts, Bielsa admitted to Leeds Live after the Hull victory that Roberts is now certainly an ‘option’ to replace the misfiring Patrick Bamford.

Goals have been United’s weakness at some points this season, with Roberts’ counterpart Patrick Bamford only managing 12 goals in 35 Championship appearances.

Following Saturday’s win over Hull, Marcelo Bielsa will certainly have a selection headache as his side welcome Huddersfield Town to Elland Road for a West Yorkshire Derby.

The determination Roberts showed to score his two goals on Saturday and to make an impact, could be the final ingredient to end United’s 16-year Premier League exile.