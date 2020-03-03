Feature: As Wigan Athletic stage another Championship fightback, fans will wonder what next season could hold

It appears Wigan Athletic are hitting form at just the right time again this term after four wins in February have lifted Paul Cook’s men out of the Championship’s bottom three.

Paul Cook’s side have occupied the relegation places for the majority of the season, and some may have been forgiven for already condemning the 2013 FA Cup winners to relegation, after a run without a win in 13 games between October and December left them bottom of the table.

Wigan, who won promotion back to the Championship in 2018, were in a similar predicament last term, finding themselves precariously close to the Championship drop-zone with just nine games to play.

A run of four wins, four draws and just one defeat from those final nine games, including their famous 2-1 victory at Elland Road, which, in turn, derailed Leeds United’s promotion hopes.

Latics fans will have been hoping that last season’s resurgence would have taken the momentum into this campaign, and over the summer things looked promising with Kieffer Moore, Antonee Robinson, and Jamal Lowe all arriving at the DW Stadium.

Paul Cook’s men got off to a good start winning their opening fixture against Cardiff City but went on to lose their four of their next six games, inevitably sliding into the relegation zone.

Following the 2-1 victory over Charlton on 21st September, Wigan only won two of their following 17 games, and few were convinced that Paul Cook’s men could pull off Championship survival for a second consecutive season.

A comparison of last season for the Latics is (or was) their woeful away form.

Paul Cook’s side only managed two wins away from home last term, and, before the 3-2 victory at Birmingham City on New Year’s Day this season, had failed to take maximum points on the road all season.

Since their success at St. Andrew’s, Wigan are unbeaten on the road, winning three and drawing one of their last four away matches.

The resilience and character shown by Cook’s side was displayed in the 1-0 victory at Elland Road at the start of February and epitomised by the 1-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion in their last fixture.

In both games against the top-two, it is fair to say Wigan didn’t just ride their luck but deserved the maximum point haul they took from the Championship’s two leading sides.

Against Leeds, although chances were limited, Wigan defended against a barrage of Leeds’ attacks, and, once they got their goal, it felt like there was only going to be one winner.

At the weekend, it was a slightly different story, with the Latics having the higher amount of possession, shots and shots on target against the league leaders. And, they certainly, from an outsider’s point of view, suggested they have taken six months into the season to show what they are really about.

What will be interesting for those looking at Wigan over the summer and into next season is, if they stay in the Championship, how they build on this season?

Fans will be forgiven for expecting to see a push to more the mid-table places next term and avoid a third successive Championship relegation fight.

Wigan have a huge amount of talent at their disposal and have a number of key, talented players that Paul Cook should look to build his side around next term. The likes of Kieffer Moore, Che Dunkley, Jamal Lowe, and Sam Morsy are all players that can be pivotal to Wigan having a much better campaign next time around.

No one is suggesting for a minute that should this side avoid relegation from the Championship they’ll turn into play-off candidates over the summer, but it isn’t too outlandish to suggest they can have a much more enjoyable season next time around.