Feature: As QPR look set to sign 21-y/o, it highlights a monumental shift in the club’s recruitment strategy

Queens Park Rangers are set to announce the signing of Danish free agent Marco Ramkilde, according to West London Sport.

Ramkilde, 21, is expected to sign for QPR in the coming days, having been on trial with the club since last month. He’s been a free agent after being released by Aalborg AK towards the end of the 2018/19 Danish Superliga season, and has not seen first team action in nearly two years.

The forward had announced himself on the Danish football scene as far back as 2016, making his debut for Aalborg soon after his 18th birthday. He looked a real prodigy at first and having bagged a full pre-season with the first-team going into the 2016/17 campaign, he managed only three first-team appearances that year, before beginning a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

With his development being thwarted by injury, Ramkilde is again looking to kick-start his career in football, and with an unlikely side in QPR. Mark Warburton had been linked with Ramkilde last month, when it was discovered that the Dane was on trial with the side’s development squad. He’s since impressed on trial, and is expected to join the club very soon, initially linking up with the development squad to then eventually join up with the first-team next season.

Ramkilde will, if he signs, become QPR’s first permanent signing of the new decade, and should the signing go through it’ll mark a drastic, if not monumental switch in the way that the club has recruited players over the past ten years. Next season will mark the tenth anniversary of QPR’s title-winning 2010/11 Championship campaign – the promotion that dawned a new era of free-spending at the club. QPR in the Premier League tried to emulate the successes of their West London neighbours Chelsea by throwing money at players, but not with nearly the same outcome.

The club is still getting over the financial burdens of yesteryear and because of it, we’ve seen this alteration in the way that QPR recruit players, and indeed how they intend to move forward as a club. Neil Warnock was dismissed as QPR manager in January 2012 and replaced with Mark Hughes, who guided QPR to a 17th-place finish, before then setting the precedent for QPR’s future business.

Hughes in the summer of his first full-season as QPR boss spent well in excess of £20 million on the likes of Esteban Granero from Real Madrid, Samba Diakite, Stephane Mbia, Park Ji-sung, and also brought in Julio Cesar, Jose Bosingwa, Rob Green and Andy Johnson all for free. He was obviously sacked before he could see the club relegated, and Harry Redknapp took the reigns. He then, rather astonishingly, guided QPR straight back up to the Premier League via the Bobby Zamora player-off final.

Following their second promotion to the Premier League in four seasons, QPR went on to spend nearly £40 million on players throughout the season. This time QPR saw the likes of Steven Caulker, Jordon Mutch, Sandro, Leroy Fer, Rio Ferdinand and Redknapp nomad, Niko Kranjcar all come in, and QPR went on to finish bottom of the Premier League for the second time in three seasons.

Literally five seasons ago, QPR were signing players like Ferdinand who played at the highest-level of football, and in arguably the greatest team of all-time, and Steven Caulker who was deemed the ‘next Ferdinand’ to play alongside him. It’s a far cry from the QPR of today. The signing of Ramkilde, should it go through before the end of the month, would come just seven-and-a-bit years after QPR broke their transfer record to sign Loic Remy from Marseille.

Football itself has changed drastically over the past decade, and QPR, through the fault of their own, have had to completely alter the way they operate, recruit and everything in-between. To finish bottom of the Premier League twice in three years after spending over £60 million combined is comical, embarrassing to a point, but they were Premier League seasons nonetheless, and it’s likely that QPR will never have that kind of money again.

The QPR of today contest every financial transaction, scour European leagues for the next best players and give the unknown a chance. They’ve witnessed first-hand the fact that, although this is somewhat truer now than it was before before, money can’t buy success. Instead they’re building for a more sustainable future, one bound by financial stability, homegrown talent and eventually, being a regular Premier League team as they were when the league formed all those years ago.