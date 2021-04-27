Fears calmed over off-field issues at Derby County

Derby County are not on the verge of folding and going bust despite recent rumours, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Rams are waiting for EFL approval on Erik Alonso’s proposed takeover as the Mel Morris era at Pride Park nears its conclusion.

However, rumours circled on social media yesterday suggesting that the East Midlands club’s future was in doubt due to issues behind the scenes.

That will no doubt have concerned Derby fans but Nixon has calmed fears by rejecting claims that the East Midlands club is on the verge of folding or going bust.

The Rams have faced off-field and financial issues for much of the last year with Morris openly seeking new investment.

Sheikh Khaled’s prospective takeover fell through but it was announced earlier this month that No Limit Sports Limited, headed by Alonso, had agreed to become the club’s new owner, a deal which is now waiting for EFL approval.

On the pitch, the club is facing similar uncertainty as they could be relegated if Rotherham United capitalise on their games in hand.

Derby County quiz: Does Pride Park have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does Pride Park have a larger capacity than Bristol City's Ashton Gate? Yes No

The Verdict

This should ease the worries of Derby fans because Nixon is suggesting that the claims circling on social media are wide of the mark.

It’s been a difficult year for the Rams and they’ve faced financial issues already, so you’d understand why supporters would be concerned following the worrying suggestions about the state of the club.

If Derby can make it to the summer with a new owner in charge and the club still in the Championship, it will represent a fantastic end to the season for them.

That should allow them to move forward into 2021/22 and leave this year’s struggles behind them.