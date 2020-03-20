‘Fearless’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans describe player’s campaign in one word

Coventry City sit pretty at the top of the League One table after a fantastic campaign so far.

The Sky Blues have been exceptional and have lost just three league games all season as they look to try and achieve promotion to the Championship.

A player who has been one of the stars of the campaign is centre-back Kyle McFadzean as he’s featured in 30 league games throughout the season.

Having signed from Burton Albion in the summer, McFadzean has used his leadership and experience to help Coventry’s defence who have been able to keep a staggering 14 clean sheets through the current campaign.

If the Sky Blues do go onto achieve promotion, then the 33-year-old will go down in Coventry history as one of their best signings in recent years.

Football League World asked Facebook group, Coventry City fans forum, to describe McFadzean’s season in just one word.

Here are some of the replies…

Can you get 100% in this Coventry City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Where did Matty Godden begin his career? Crewe Alexandra Scunthorpe United Southend United Sunderland

Gary Cotton: Leader.

James Hone: Dominant.

Dale Harris: Stupendous.

Andy White: Unfinished.

Roger Ash: Improved.

Josh Ellis: Meh.

Steve Wilcox: Fearless.