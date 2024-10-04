Norwich City have impressed EFL pundit Don Goodman with their attacking threat since Johannes Hoff Thorup arrived at Carrow Road.

The last three games that the Canaries have played have put on show just how good they can be. In their games against Derby County and Watford, they scored seven times, and then held Leeds United to a 1-1 draw in midweek.

Of course Norwich were quite fortuitous with the refereeing decision that led to their opening goal of the game in the Derby game, as PGMOL have now admitted.

Related Further fall-out emerges from controversial Derby County v Norwich City flashpoints The Rams can feel hard-done by after one of the decisions from last weekend's game against City.

Regardless of that, the City players exhibited much of the skill that got them into the top six last season.

Reaching that point again will be the hope. The losses of Gabriel Sara and Jonathan Rowe in the summer will make that task harder, but Borja Sainz and Josh Sargent, in particular, have made sure to step up for their new boss and provide some cracking performances.

Norwich's fearsome attacking unit

The Sky Sports pundit believes that becoming more defensively sound will be the key to the Canaries recreating their successes of last season, but they have a: "feared" attack which could make the difference for them.

Goodman said: "The Norwich fans will be happy and understand that they've got a new style, which they weren't happy with under David Wagner, new players and a new head coach. I really like the look of Norwich and, before the Leeds game, they had back-to-back wins by scoring seven goals. They have an attacking unit to be feared.

"If they want to gatecrash the top six, their defensive play needs to be improved, but I'm not sure that will be the prime target. If City are still in the hunt come January, they might back Johannes Hoff Thorup and have a go.

"I was impressed with Norwich City when I covered them against Derby County for Sky Sports, they played some nice stuff. Derby, obviously, found themselves on the wrong end of decisions, but Norwich's midfield and forward play always made me feel that they would create chances."

Norwich have the pieces to be a solid defensive team

One clean sheet in eight games doesn't necessarily suggest that City are the type of team who can become really sturdy at the back. They've conceded 10 times so far this season.

As much as their current record isn't going to wow anyone, the options they have in defensive areas could turn them into at least more of a respectable defensive team.

Callum Doyle is a very promising loanee. He's been arguably one of Thorup's best players and probably his best signing of the summer. The Danish manager has also spoken highly of Shane Duffy's importance to Norwich. A strong central defensive duo can take a team along way, and that's what they appear to have.

Their expected goals against (8.45) is also lower than the number of goals they have conceded (10), according to The Analyst, suggesting that their actual defending isn't that bad as they aren't giving up as many good chances as their goals against record suggests.

Norwich City's 24/25 Championship defensive stats Stat Number League rank Goals conceded 10 T-10th Expected goals against (xGA) 8.45 10th xGA per shot faced 0.09 T-5th Stats taken from The Analyst

The ingredients are there for them to perform better, it's now just about bringing that all together. If they can combine that with the current form of their forward players, they could be an even more scary proposition.