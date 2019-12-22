‘Fear the worst already’ – Breaking team news has Sheffield Wednesday fans worried ahead of Bristol City clash

Sheffield Wednesday will have a big opportunity to lay down a marker to the rest of the Championship on Sunday afternoon, when they host Bristol City at Hillsborough.

Garry Monk’s side go into the game unbeaten in five, and with three wins in their last four, a run which currently sees them seventh in the Championship standings, just one point outside the play-offs.

Due to the congested nature of that part of the second-tier table, victory over the Robins would see Wednesday climb all the way to third in the standings, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.



Bristol City meanwhile go into the match one place and one point behind their hosts, meaning they too could move into the top six with a win, although Lee Johnson’s side come into this one off the back of two straight defeats, so this could prove to be a good time for Wednesday to face today’s opponents.

Perhaps with that in mind, Monk has named a side that shows just one change from the starting XI that thrashed Nottingham Forest 4-0 at the City Ground last Saturday, with Atdhe Nuhiu replacing Steven Fletcher upfront, with the Scot absent from the matchday squad completely.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team, a number of Sheffield Wednesday fans were clearly concerned by the absence of Fletcher from their side, with some questioning the decision to bring Nuhiu in as his replacement.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.

where’s fletch then — Ben Cottam🦉 (@swfcottam) December 22, 2019

No Fletcher oh no. — Greg (@SimplyBannan) December 22, 2019

Play borner n put iofra up top rather than big dave — luke barnett (@barneyswfc) December 22, 2019

No fletcher oh no not good — Luke Marsh (@LukeMar49281445) December 22, 2019

No fletcher so treading water up front with Nuhiu, clumsy “its a knockout” character!! Fear the worst already!! — David Wilson (@davidw3752) December 22, 2019

No Fletcher wow we’ve lost. Nuhiu and Rhodes agahahahah — 🦉 J.B.H 🦉 (@__JBH___) December 22, 2019

Need to play with wide men putting balls in today as rhodes and nuhiu cant run on to any through balls — vaughan_22 (@vaughan_22) December 22, 2019

Should have gone with Winnall over NUHIU. That guy is awful. Never been a footballer. — Ben Savage (@bensaavage) December 22, 2019