Derby County are considering a swoop for FC Utrecht loanee Oscar Fraulo.

According to Soccer News Netherlands, the Rams could potentially secure a loan-to-buy deal for the central midfielder, who is currently out on loan in the Netherlands.

The 21-year-old started his career out in his home nation of Denmark, before making the move to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Joining the Bundesliga outfit in 2022 on a four-year contract, he hasn't exactly been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the German club, and has been out on a couple of loan spells to Utrecht.

He featured heavily for the Eredivisie team last season and was able to make a real difference for the Dutch club, so it was no surprise when they took him back on another loan spell.

Oscar Fraulo's 2023/24 campaign at FC Utrecht (All competitions) Appearances 36 Goals 3 Assists 4

His involvement has been more limited in the past month or so though - and Derby's interest could have come at a good time for Fraulo.

With Ole Romeny already making the move from the Dutch side to Oxford United, another player could be set to leave the team to make the move to the Championship.

Derby County eyeing Oscar Fraulo move

According to Soccer News Netherlands, Derby are keen on Fraulo and the fact he's on loan at another club may not be an obstacle to securing a potential deal, which signals that his parent club may have the opportunity to recall him.

The Dutch team secured a loan-to-buy deal for the player in the summer after seeing him impress during the 2023/24 campaign, but it's now believed that Derby could take over that agreement, and potentially sign him permanently during the next window.

With the player failing to make much of an impact for Borussia Mönchengladbach, this could be a deal that suits all parties, especially if he isn't a key part of Utrecht's plans for the remainder of the campaign.

Oscar Fraulo could jump at Derby County opportunity

Fraulo may be competing in the Dutch top tier at this stage, but he isn't starting regularly at the moment.

The chance to play for an English second-tier team, especially if he's a key player there, could be an opportunity he finds hard to turn down.

And if he can impress at Pride Park, he could potentially have the opportunity to make the step up to the Premier League at some point.

He's only 21 at this stage, so the midfielder should have real hopes that he can compete in a top league in the future, despite failing to make too much of an impact at his parent club.

It will be fascinating to see how he gets on if he makes the switch to the East Midlands.