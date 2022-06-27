FC Porto eyeing transfer swoop for key Watford player

FC Porto are set to rival Benfica in a move for Watford forward Joao Pedro, it has been claimed.

As per TeamTalk, Porto are mulling a move for the 20-year-old, which would see them rival their fellow countrymen, who have previously been linked with a potential transfer for the Brazilian.

Liverpool have also recently been linked with a potential transfer move for the young Brazilian, and TeamTalk state that Portuguese newspaper ‘A Bola’ has claimed that Leeds have seen a £25.7 million bid for the Hornets star rejected.

TeamTalk state that the Hornets are not actively looking to sell the Brazilian this summer, but that their arm could be twisted if a “bid at the right price” is made.

Joao Pedro’s Watford career

Joao Pedro joined Watford from Brazilian side Fluminese back in 2018 when the young forward was just 17-years-old.

He did, though, not move to Vicarage Road until January 2020 as part of the agreement between the Hornets and Fluminese.

The Brazilian’s first opportunity of regular football came in the Championship in 2020/21, when the young Brazilian appeared 38 times and scored nine goals as the Hornets won promotion back to the top flight.

Can you remember how much Watford paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 CRAIG DAWSON 5 MILLION 10 MILLION

After starting last campaign injured, and not starting his first match for Watford until the very end of October, Joao Pedro went on to make 28 Premier League appearances, scoring three times.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has three years remaining on his current Watford contract.

The Verdict

Unless a silly offer arrives for Joao Pedro, Watford should not even entertain the idea of selling the young Brazilian.

Josh King, Cucho Hernandez and Philip Zinckernagel have already departed the club this summer, and it is widely expected that Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr will follow.

Joao Pedro leaving on top of all of those would be a sale too far.

Indeed, the Brazilian can be a key player for Rob Edwards at Vicarage Road should the club keep hold of him.

Having said that, if a silly offer comes in, Watford may not be in a position to turn it down following their Premier League relegation.