Leeds United will need to make a significantly improved offer for Dejan Ljubicic in order to convince Koln to sell this summer.

According to German outlet Kicker, the second division side are holding out for a lucrative offer for the midfielder before cashing in on him.

Ljubicic missed the team’s game last weekend, a 3-2 cup win over SV Sandhausen, but this was due to a knee issue.

He has already made two league appearances for the side this campaign, with Koln targeting promotion back to the Bundesliga at the first attempt (all stats from Fbref).

The Austrian played 26 times in the top flight last year, but the club finished 17th in the table to suffer relegation to the 2. Bundesliga.

Dejan Ljubicic - FC Koln league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 30 (22) 3 (1) 2022-23 27 (20) 5 (1) 2023-24 26 (24) 0 (2) 2024-25 2 0 (1)

Leeds United’s Dejan Ljubicic pursuit

It was previously reported by The Athletic that Leeds are targeting a midfield signing this summer, and that an offer for Ljubicic had been turned down.

It was claimed that a bid of €4 (£3.4) million was made by the Whites, but this was not enough to convince the German side to sell.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee it would take to persuade Koln to cash in but it is expectat that it will need to be significantly higher than their previous offer.

It is also unclear whether Leeds will make another bid for the 26-year-old.

But it is understood that Daniel Farke is keen to add the player to his squad, with the Yorkshire outfit targeting promotion of their own.

Ljubicic signed for Koln in the summer of 2021 from Rapid Wien, and has gone on to become a key part of the German club’s squad.

He had made 83 appearances in the Bundesliga across three campaigns before Koln suffered relegation last season.

Leeds have already added Joe Rothwell to their midfield so far this summer, signing the 29-year-old on loan from Bournemouth.

The Whites have until 30 August to finalise any remaining deals before the window closes for the rest of the calendar year.

Leeds United’s midfield options

Leeds have sold two midfielders this summer, Glen Kamara and Archie Gray, which has reduced the amount of options available in Farke’s squad.

However, they still have Rothwell, Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Brenden Aaronson to choose from in that area of the pitch.

Ampadu and Gruev started both of the team’s first two league games, which resulted in draws against Portsmouth and West Brom.

Next up for Leeds is a trip to face Sheffield Wednesday on 23 August in a Friday evening kick-off.

Dejan Ljubicic signing could still come to fruition for Leeds

Leeds have a lot of work ahead of them in the final week or so of the window, as they are also searching for possible replacements for Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

But the midfield could also use one addition to make up for the departures of Gray and Kamara.

Ljubicic could be a solid option to add some depth to the team, providing cover for Gruev and Ampadu.

He has three years’ worth of experience in the Bundesliga, and has even competed in the Europa Conference League during his time at Koln, making him a potentially useful option to have in the squad, if the right price can be agreed with Koln.