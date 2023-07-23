Highlights Ross Stewart is attracting transfer interest from Southampton, Middlesbrough and Stoke City this summer.

Southampton are emerging as the favourites to sign the forward, with boss Russell Martin said to be a big fan.

Sunderland are set to demand a 'hefty fee' for the Scottish forward despite his contract having just one-year remaining.

Heading into this summer with one-year remaining on his contract, Ross Stewart was always bound to attract considerable transfer interest.

Even despite injuries affecting his campaign in the Championship last season, in the matches Stewart was fit for, he showed enough to suggest he is more than capable of being prolific in the second tier.

Indeed, despite playing just 13 league matches, for example, the Scotsman still netted 10 goals and registered three assists in those games.

Of course, that followed a campaign in League One where Stewart scored 26 league goals (including the play-offs), which are also rather impressive numbers.

Southampton, Stoke City and Middlebrough keen on Stewart

Putting up those numbers has attracted solid transfer interest from a number of Championship sides this summer, with Stoke, Middlesbrough and Southampton reportedly keen on the forward.

That was according to a report from Alan Nixon via Patreon not too long ago.

This interest comes despite the fact that Stewart will not be fit for the start of the new season.

Indeed, Nixon reveals that club's are more concerned about him being ready as soon as possible, as opposed to at he start of the campaign.

What is the latest Ross Stewart transfer news?

Interestingly, the latest update on Stewart's future also comes courtesy of Alan Nixon via Patreon.

Not too long after he revealed the above trio were keen on Stewart, Nixon now reports that Southampton are emerging as favourites to sign the 27-year-old this summer when he is fit and available.

Nixon reveals that the Saints are going to be selling some of the players who do not want to be at the club following their relegation in the recent weeks and will therefore have funds at their disposal to get a deal done.

Ross Stewart is only contracted at Sunderland for one more year.

Southampton boss Russell Martin is also said to be a big fan of Stewart's.

Middlesbrough and Stoke do remain interested. However, Middlesbrough, Nixon claims, are trying for other targets whilst they await Stewart's return to fitness.

Meanwhile, Stoke City are unlikely to go beyond £5 million in terms of a transfer fee, which may not be enough depending on Sunderland's valuation.

How much do Sunderland want for Ross Stewart this summer?

It is not clear what Sunderland's valuation is at this stage. However, Nixon claims that the Black Cats will want a 'hefty fee'.

Perhaps even more interestingly, Nixon reveals that Stewart is set to be fit and ready to return to action before the end of the transfer window, meaning a move away from Sunderland could be a real possibility this summer.

How long does Ross Stewart have left on his Sunderland contract?

Ross Stewart's Sunderland contract was initially due to expire in 2023.

However, Sunderland extended this in the summer, taking up their option to do so.

This now means that Stewart's deal at the Stadium of Light runs until the summer of 2024.

With just one-year left on his contract at the club, it remains to be seen whether or not Sunderland choose to cash in.