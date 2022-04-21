Favourite emerges as Nottingham Forest and Norwich City pursue Aston Villa transfer agreement

Nottingham Forest are leading Norwich City in the chase for Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, who is currently on loan with the Reds.

According to Football Insider, Forest will try to sign the forward if they achieve promotion to the Premier League, and they are set to beat any Norwich interest if they are to do so, according to a recruitment source cited in the article.

This comes after it was reported by Football Insider on Monday that Dean Smith held an interest in linking up with his ex-Villa player at the Canaries next season.

Davis linked up with Forest during the January transfer window and has made 15 Championship appearances under Steve Cooper so far.

The 24-year-old has impressed in those matches, and notched a relatively decent goal tally of five.

Davis appeared just once in the Premier League for Aston Villa this season, after featuring 15 times in 2020/21.

It must be said, though, that the vast majority of those were cameos from the Villa bench.

With two years remaining on his Villa contract, Villa’s hand won’t be forced this summer, but it may be that they decide to cash in on him nonetheless.

The Verdict

At 24-years-old it really is time for Keinan Davis to find a permanent home where he can play regularly.

What better place to do that in the summer than Nottingham Forest, especially if they are promoted to the Premier League.

Davis is already in the good books of the City Ground faithful and knows the ropes at the Midlands club given he is currently there on loan.

With all that being said, a move to Forest would be great for Davis this summer if they are promoted.