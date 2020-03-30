Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Brentford

‘Faux rivalry’, ‘Completely rent free’ – These Leeds United fans react as rivals share irritating throwback

Published

1 hour ago

on

A social media exchange between Leeds United and Brentford has been causing a stir over the weekend, with the latter irritating the Whites’ fanbase with a picture of Neal Maupay.

Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford when the Bees headed to Elland Road during the 2018/19 season, with Maupay converting a controversial penalty to open the scoring in the October meeting.

Maupay peeled away in celebration in-front of Leeds’ South Stand, infuriating fans after Ollie Watkins’ controversial fall in the area.

The picture has been re-shared from Brentford’s official Twitter account this weekend, which has prompted a response for the Leeds fanbase, reminding them the game finished 1-1 thanks to Pontus Jansson’s (now Brentford skipper) equaliser.

Other responses underlined how Leeds were living in the heads of Brentford rent free, with this pair’s rivalry simmering away as they challenge each other for promotion in the current campaign.

However, here is a look at how Leeds fans reacted to this Brentford jibe…

