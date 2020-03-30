‘Faux rivalry’, ‘Completely rent free’ – These Leeds United fans react as rivals share irritating throwback

A social media exchange between Leeds United and Brentford has been causing a stir over the weekend, with the latter irritating the Whites’ fanbase with a picture of Neal Maupay.

Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford when the Bees headed to Elland Road during the 2018/19 season, with Maupay converting a controversial penalty to open the scoring in the October meeting.

Maupay peeled away in celebration in-front of Leeds’ South Stand, infuriating fans after Ollie Watkins’ controversial fall in the area.

If you are a football person please join the challenge of posting a football photo.

Just one picture, no description. Please copy the text in your status, post a picture and look at some great memories/pictures pic.twitter.com/b7oZ7rjGhS — Brentford FC (Stay at 🏡) (@BrentfordFC) March 29, 2020

The picture has been re-shared from Brentford’s official Twitter account this weekend, which has prompted a response for the Leeds fanbase, reminding them the game finished 1-1 thanks to Pontus Jansson’s (now Brentford skipper) equaliser.

Other responses underlined how Leeds were living in the heads of Brentford rent free, with this pair’s rivalry simmering away as they challenge each other for promotion in the current campaign.

However, here is a look at how Leeds fans reacted to this Brentford jibe…

Completely, completely rent free pic.twitter.com/JmZo6MPPOR — Ben Kingsnorth (@benkingsnorth) March 29, 2020

From the club whose captain dreams of being back at Leeds 😂 — lufcgodspeed (@lufcgodspeed) March 29, 2020

For a club that seemingly gets so many things right and have a bright future, please try and not be so tinpot when it comes to your social media output. “Let’s use LUFC to get a load of hits” smacks of a small club mentality…think bigger — Pete Vickers (@petevickers) March 29, 2020

Yet another team trying to create a faux rivalry with Leeds. Bless em — Matt 5tandish (@5tandish) March 29, 2020