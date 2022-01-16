Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Faultless’, ‘Wow’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans rave about one man after win over Cardiff

Blackburn Rovers continued their push for Championship promotion on Saturday afternoon, with a 1-0 win away at Cardiff City.

Joe Rothwell’s long range strike into the bottom corner 14 minutes into the match was enough to secure all three points for Rovers, despite being forced to play the last 12 minutes plus stoppage time with ten men, after Ryan Nyambe picked up a second yellow card.

That result means that Tony Mowbray’s side remain third in the Championship table, level on points with second-placed Bournemouth, and two behind league leaders Fulham.

One man who played a key role in that victory for Blackburn, was goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Restored to the side after being rested for last week’s FA Cup third round tie, the Belgian was in inspired form, making some crucial saves, including a stunning full-stretch stop to keep out Curtis Nelson’s header from a corner, despite James Collins’ attempts to turn the ball home.

Taking to Twitter to react to Kaminski’s contribution to the win, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to pay tribute to their side’s number one.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 29-year-old’s after his latest performance.


UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

