‘Faultless’ – Many Derby County fans react to display of 28-y/o in Barnsley stalemate

A number of Derby County supporters have been heaping praise on goalkeeper Kelle Roos following his influential performance during the Rams’ goalless draw against Barnsley on Wednesday night.

The Rams headed into the match need to get back to winning ways after three matches without a win since their victory over Huddersfield Town. However, it was not going to be easy to defeat a side who had just won seven in a row. Derby will therefore be somewhat pleased to leave with a point and halt a two game losing streak.

Roos has been standing in for the injured David Marshall in the last few Championship matches and he continued to fill in for the Scotland international against Barnsley. The 28-year-old delivered a strong performance and did all of the things that he needed to do to help the Rams keep an all-important clean sheet and at least take a point from the match.

Roos made one massive save with his feet to keep the Rams from falling behind, while he was also on hand to make two high claims and two saves and also had 53 touches of the ball (Sofascore). It was just the keeper’s seventh league start of the campaign, but he deserves credit for his attitude and his ability to step in and perform when needed.

Many Derby fans were quick to suggest that Roos’ performance kept them in the game and that he did not put a foot wrong for them on Wednesday night.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Hats off to Kelle Roos, great performance tonight. Didn't do much out of the ordinary, but played with confidence and looked assured between the sticks. Special mention to Teden Mengi too, great performance at the back and has done well to put the Cardiff game behind him 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fwb8MhjTaD — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) March 10, 2021

100%. Caught everything, no stupid punches. Off his line quickly. Commanded his area. Hats off to him. — f#cking love Derby ⚫️⚪️ (@derbytwits) March 10, 2021

Feel sorry for Roos that he’s come in twice and done a good job yet still will be dropped as soon as Marshall is fit — Big Joey (@Joe43534774) March 10, 2021

His save with his feet kept us in that game — Micky Finn (@Michael17022126) March 10, 2021

I'm usually a negative prick, but thought we played well to be honest. If we played like that, with a better winger and a better striker we'd be buzzing — StrettonRam (@Strettonram) March 10, 2021

Good point that. Wasn’t a lot of quality first half but looked better second half going forward, a bit of luck and we win that. Looked a lot more solid at the back and Kelle Roos MOM🐏 #dcfc — Christopher Stonehouse (@Chrisdcfc123) March 10, 2021

Shout out to Kelle Roos btw, he was very good today. — Jacob Hackett (@jhackett__) March 10, 2021

That was just a fight, but every game like that this season we’ve lost. Every player fought for that point and Kelle Roos’ handling was faultless and took the pressure off all night. Happy 🐑 #dcfcfans @BBCDerbySport — Derby Dazzler (@Derby_Dazzler) March 10, 2021