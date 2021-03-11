Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley

‘Faultless’ – Many Derby County fans react to display of 28-y/o in Barnsley stalemate

Published

8 mins ago

on

A number of Derby County supporters have been heaping praise on goalkeeper Kelle Roos following his influential performance during the Rams’ goalless draw against Barnsley on Wednesday night.

The Rams headed into the match need to get back to winning ways after three matches without a win since their victory over Huddersfield Town. However, it was not going to be easy to defeat a side who had just won seven in a row. Derby will therefore be somewhat pleased to leave with a point and halt a two game losing streak.

Roos has been standing in for the injured David Marshall in the last few Championship matches and he continued to fill in for the Scotland international against Barnsley. The 28-year-old delivered a strong performance and did all of the things that he needed to do to help the Rams keep an all-important clean sheet and at least take a point from the match.

“Quiz:

1 of 16

Niall Horan?

Roos made one massive save with his feet to keep the Rams from falling behind, while he was also on hand to make two high claims and two saves and also had 53 touches of the ball (Sofascore). It was just the keeper’s seventh league start of the campaign, but he deserves credit for his attitude and his ability to step in and perform when needed.

Many Derby fans were quick to suggest that Roos’ performance kept them in the game and that he did not put a foot wrong for them on Wednesday night.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Faultless’ – Many Derby County fans react to display of 28-y/o in Barnsley stalemate

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: