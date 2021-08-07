Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Faultless’, ‘Improved so much’ – These Derby County fans heap praise on 29-y/o after Huddersfield draw

Published

6 mins ago

on

Derby County picked up a point to start their Championship season after a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Many fans didn’t know what to expect from Wayne Rooney’s side given the off-field issues that have prevented him from building a squad this summer.

However, the team showed real spirit and effort to get a point against the Terriers, with Curtis Davies giving the hosts the lead before Naby Sarr equalised.

Whilst it was a strong performance from Derby, they were reliant on keeper Kelle Roos on occasions. The 29-year-old made some vital saves, including an excellent one late on, to preserve the point and he looked assured throughout.

It’s fair to say Roos hasn’t always convinced but he is Rooney’s preferred option right now and the fans are very pleased with his improvements in pre-season, which he took into today’s game.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from the fans on Twitter…


