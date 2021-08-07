‘Faultless’, ‘Improved so much’ – These Derby County fans heap praise on 29-y/o after Huddersfield draw

Derby County picked up a point to start their Championship season after a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Many fans didn’t know what to expect from Wayne Rooney’s side given the off-field issues that have prevented him from building a squad this summer.

However, the team showed real spirit and effort to get a point against the Terriers, with Curtis Davies giving the hosts the lead before Naby Sarr equalised.

Whilst it was a strong performance from Derby, they were reliant on keeper Kelle Roos on occasions. The 29-year-old made some vital saves, including an excellent one late on, to preserve the point and he looked assured throughout.

It’s fair to say Roos hasn’t always convinced but he is Rooney’s preferred option right now and the fans are very pleased with his improvements in pre-season, which he took into today’s game.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from the fans on Twitter…

Roos has improved so much recently #dcfc — br (@blakedcfc) August 7, 2021

Roos faultless today. So so disappointing. We'll just have to jeer our reflections today 🙁🐷 #dcfc #dcfcfans — DCFC Tickets GAMMON STAND (@Gamm_On_U_Rams) August 7, 2021

Shout for Kelle Roos. Huge save second half to stop Frazier Campbell. Top save. 👏🏻 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Rich Holmes (@RichNHolmes) August 7, 2021

Very very cool and collected. Some save second half. — Dave Lister (@DiscoDave1980) August 7, 2021

Sibley for the impact he had, making positive runs, shots on sight, Birds passive was progressive breaking lines and looked bright, kazim really good hold up play, Forsyth composed and brilliant in the air. My MOM. And Kelle Roos making a brilliant save!- many positives #dcfc — DCFCtalk (@Dcfctalk2) August 7, 2021

Forsyth and Roos excellent today btw. I’ve been a major critic of both of them, have to put my hands up and accept when they play as well as they did! #dcfc — DCFCHub (@DcfcHub) August 7, 2021

Well said Richard love to hear positity for kelle

He's growing in confidence — Pat udall (@UdallJoyce) August 7, 2021