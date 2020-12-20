‘Fast becoming the first name on the teamsheet’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans rave about one man as Tony Pulis breaks duck

Sheffield Wednesday picked up their first win under Tony Pulis by beating Coventry City 1-0 yesterday and many fans have heaped praise on midfielder Liam Shaw.

The Welshman took the reigns during the November international break but has finally broken his duck as Owls boss with a victory that has seen his side climb off the bottom of the Championship.

In a tightly-contested game, it took a bit of quality from Wednesday captains past and present as Barry Bannan whipped in a delicious free-kick for Tom Lees to head home.

The performance of Shaw, one of Bannan’s midfield colleagues, was also notable as the 19-year-old produced a mature and well-rounded display at Hillsborough.

A product of Wednesday’s academy system, the teenager was handed his debut last term but has started to emerge properly this season – featuring eight times in total.

He produced one of his most impressive performances in an Owls shirt against Coventry, something which certainly appears to have caught the attention of fans of the Yorkshire club.

Many took to Twitter to heap praise on the midfielder after the victory against the Sky Blues.

Read their reaction here:

Shaw, Pelupessy, Lees, Westwood all very good today #swfc — AMill (@Amillo47) December 19, 2020

Well done Tom Lees, #MotM and a goal too. Young Liam Shaw played really well too. Fantastic to see the players reaction at the end. #OwlvCov FT 1-0 #Massive @swfc — John Ellison, Socialist, Blues Guitarist (@johnellison) December 19, 2020

Thought shaw was brilliant. Westwood makes a difference. And 2 up front also. #swfc — Barx (@sam31405869) December 19, 2020

Shaw our best player there #SWFC — steviebrownOwls🦉 (@SWFCSteveBrown) December 19, 2020

Thought liam shaw looked very good today btw! 👏🏻#swfc — james savage (@jamessavage7) December 19, 2020

Shaw was excellent also — BillSWFC (@swfc_bill) December 19, 2020

A good win today. Shaw is fast becoming the first name on the teamsheet. Likes to get forward and also has some steel. More of that please. Make sure they get paid. #swfc — Andy – The Colorado Owl🦉⚽ (@ColoradoOwls) December 19, 2020

Liam Shaw the stand out player but Pelupessy playing well, a couple of others too. We really should beat this lot but we look toothless (again) #swfc — Tim (@Bradders23Tim) December 19, 2020