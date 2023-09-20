Highlights Norwich City has had an excellent start to the season, sitting fourth in the table with 13 points from their first six league games.

The Canaries returned to winning ways after their first league defeat with a 1-0 victory over Stoke City, with Jack Stacey scoring the winning goal.

Norwich will face a tough test against second-placed Leicester City, but goalkeeper Angus Gunn and key players like Gabriel Sara and Ashley Barnes will be crucial to their chances of success.

Norwich City take on Leicester City in the Championship at Carrow Road on Wednesday night.

The Canaries have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and they currently sit fourth in the table after picking up 13 points from their first six league games.

After suffering their first league defeat of the season at Rotherham United before the international break, Norwich returned to winning ways with a 1-0 home victory over Stoke City on Saturday.

The Canaries controlled much of the first half, with Mark Travers denying Adam Idah and Jonathan Rowe before the hosts deservedly took the lead just before the break when Jack Stacey fired home after Christian Fassnacht's cross deflected off Mehdi Leris and the ball fell into his path.

Stoke grew into the game in the second half, with Sead Haksabanovic, Wouter Burger and Dwight Gayle all going close, but the Potters struggled to create any meaningful opportunities and David Wagner's side held on for all three points.

It will be a tough test against second-placed Leicester, who secured an emphatic 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's on Friday night.

Norwich will be again be without defender Grant Hanley, winger Borja Sainz and striker Josh Sargent for the visit of the Foxes and while midfielder Jacob Sorensen is back in training, the game is likely to come too soon for him.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we looked at how the Canaries could line up on Wednesday night.

GK: Angus Gunn

Following the departure of Tim Krul this summer, Gunn is now the Canaries' undisputed first choice goalkeeper.

The 27-year-old believes he is in the best form of his career currently and after keeping a clean sheet against Stoke on Saturday, he will retain his place between the sticks.

RB: Jack Stacey

It was a huge blow for Norwich to lose Max Aarons to Bournemouth this summer, but Stacey has proven to be a more than capable replacement.

Stacey scored a rare goal to win the game against the Potters at the weekend, but he will likely have to focus on his defensive duties against Leicester's dangerous wingers.

CB: Shane Duffy

Duffy has been excellent for the Canaries since arriving at Carrow Road from Fulham this summer.

With Grant Hanley out injured and Andrew Omobamidele departing for Nottingham Forest, Duffy has established himself as a key part of the defence.

CB: Ben Gibson

It was a tough season for Gibson last year, with the 30-year-old putting in a number of unconvincing displays.

However, Gibson looks to have rediscovered his form this season and Wagner described his performance against Stoke as the defender's best since his arrival in January.

LB: Dimitris Giannoulis

Giannoulis has started all six league games for Norwich so far this season.

Despite being substituted after 60 minutes against Stoke on Saturday, the Greek international should keep his place at left-back.

CM: Gabriel Sara

Sara has once again starred for the Canaries this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in eight appearances in all competitions.

After being named the Championship Player of the Month for August, the Brazilian will be hoping to continue his fine form in September.

CM: Kenny McLean

After being linked with a reunion with ex-Norwich manager Daniel Farke at Leeds United this summer, McLean put pen-to-paper on a new contract that will keep him at Carrow Road until 2026, with the option of a further year.

The Scotland international has captained the Canaries in the absence of Hanley this season and he will lead the side once again against Leicester.

RW: Christian Fassnacht

Fassnacht's arrival at Carrow Road this summer went a little under the radar, but the winger has certainly made an impression.

The 29-year-old worked with Wagner at Young Boys and he has adapted well to the Championship, scoring two goals in eight appearances so far this season.

AM: Ashley Barnes

After winning the Championship title with Burnley last season, Barnes made the move to Carrow Road this summer after his exit from Turf Moor.

Barnes has quickly become one of the Canaries' most important players and he will be hoping to add to the two goals he has scored this season against the Foxes on Wednesday night.

LW: Jonathan Rowe

Having never scored for Norwich before this season, Rowe enjoyed an explosive start to the campaign, scoring five goals in his first five games in all competitions.

After two games without a goal, Rowe will be keen to get back on the scoresheet.

ST: Adam Idah

Like Rowe, Idah is another academy product making a big impact in the first team.

With Sargent out injured for an extended period, Idah is likely to get a run in the starting line-up and he has impressed so far this season, scoring two goals in eight appearances in all competitions.