Burnley loanee Nathan Tella has scored as many league goals as his parent club Southampton since 20th August after taking his tally to 17 league goals for the season yesterday evening, according to journalist Richard Jolly.

Joining the Clarets on August 11th, Tella had the unenviable task of trying to settle into a squad that experienced a huge amount of change in the summer, with former key players including Nick Pope, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet all leaving.

With this, Kompany was forced to rebuild and Tella was one of several summer signings for the Lancashire outfit. He wasted no time at all as he made an immediate impact, scoring a brace for the Clarets just nine days after his arrival against Blackpool.

Although he has gone some games without a goal, he has been particularly prolific in recent games, scoring a brace against Wigan Athletic last weekend before grabbing a hat-trick against Hull City in a 3-1 victory at the MKM Stadium last night.

His parent club, meanwhile, have struggled and currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League table with their lack of firepower in front of goal proving to be a major problem for them throughout this term.

They could have benefitted from keeping the Clarets man at their disposal as opposed to loaning him out, with Tella scoring as many league goals as the Saints have according to Jolly.

The south-coast outfit have registered just 20 league goals all season in 27 appearances - a record that won't keep them at the top level.

The Verdict:

You feel the Saints will be desperate to keep hold of Tella beyond the summer window when he returns - because he has proved to be a real asset in the Championship and they may need that if they get relegated and want to get back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

However, the player may be desperate to seal a permanent switch to Turf Moor, though that may depend on whether the Saints stay in the top tier or are relegated.

He will surely be given a chance to shine at his parent club even if they remain in the top tier - and that's something the winger may settle for considering he would need to relocate to the other end of the country if he did move back to Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany seems to be getting the best out of him at this stage though and with the Clarets believed to be interested in striking another deal for him in the summer, the player could try and push for this switch.

He's performing extremely well at the moment, so it would be difficult to see him not being open to this possible move. This is why the Saints could face a battle to keep hold of him if they wish to.