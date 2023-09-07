Sunderland had a very quiet final month of the summer transfer window, but just like London buses, when you wait for one incoming to arrive, four come in quick succession.

The Black Cats had got a lot of their business done early, with plenty of young talents coming on board to Tony Mowbray's squad with some experience added as well in the form of Bradley Dack.

Things had gotten very quiet though in August, and it looked as though whatever business needed to be done hedged on the future of striker Ross Stewart, who was eventually sold to Southampton for an initial £8 million fee.

That agreement saw four deadline day signings arrive - PSG right-back Timothee Pembele, Lorient midfielder Adil Aouchiche and Chelsea striker Mason Burstow joined Mowbray's side, but the most exciting one was that of a permanent striker signing.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman had been tracking him for a while but the club finally got a deal over the line for Ukrainian striker Nazariy Rusyn, with reports in August suggesting that the Black Cats had offered an initial £1.7 million plus add-ons to Zorya Luhansk - the actual agreed fee though is unknown.

Rusyn scored 13 times in the Ukrainian Premier Liga last season in 30 appearances, as well as adding six assists, and he is just as capable as playing off the left flank as well as being a central striker through the middle.

What has Kristjaan Speakman said on Nazariy Rusyn's transfer deal?

Despite being linked for a long time to his services, the move looked to be progressing in the final week of the window, and on transfer deadline day Rusyn's arrival was confirmed, pending international clearance.

A lot of hoops had to be jumped through though in order to get the Ukrainian to the Stadium of Light, with Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman revealing that Rusyn himself had to make some sacrifices and put in a lot of effort just to make sure he could undergo a medical in Paris.

"It was a really complex process on a number of fronts, as I’m sure you can imagine," Speakman said, per the Sunderland Echo.

"That negotiation and conversation has been going on for a couple of months.

"We had to perform his medical overseas in Europe, the boy himself had to drive about 22 hours in a day to make sure he could get the deal done.

"It was a huge effort from the kid to make sure the deal got over the line.

"We’re just going through the visa process at the moment so he should be with us any day now.

"I need to check in [with the staff] exactly when that will be, it’ll hopefully before the weekend.

"Then there’s a little bit of paperwork and he’ll hopefully be available shortly after."

Will Nazariy Rusyn be a good signing for Sunderland?

At the age of 24, and soon to be 25, you'd imagine that Rusyn still has a couple of years left of development to further improve.

Some players can be late bloomers and despite showing some early promise as a youngster for Dynamo Kyiv, it is only in the last year where Rusyn has started to show his real ability.

Rusyn will be battle-hardened by playing in the Ukrainian top flight, so he will have no issues you'd imagine with adapting to the Championship, and he should get plenty of game-time due to Mowbray's lack of options at the top end of the pitch.

Providing that he can shake off the groin trouble that he has had recently, there's even a chance that Rusyn could make his debut against Queens Park Rangers next Saturday - he will likely be well-received by the Wearside fanbase.