Highlights Birmingham City's decision to replace John Eustace was reportedly influenced by Technical Director Craig Gardner, who wanted the team to play a more attacking style of football.

Despite rumors of Gardner's job being in jeopardy, he may not be at risk of losing his position considering this latest report.

It would be harsh to sack Gardner now considering his successful recruitment efforts.

Birmingham City Technical Director Craig Gardner was a key figure behind the club's decision to replace John Eustace, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Blues have made an excellent start to the campaign, going on a mini winless run but managing to recover during the early stages of this month.

Wins against Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion in their past couple of games have allowed the Midlands to climb into the promotion mix, with the club currently sitting in sixth position during this international break.

For a side that have spent much of the past five years at the bottom end of the Championship, even finding themselves in relegation danger a number of times, their current position is impressive.

And it could be argued that a change in ownership has contributed to their impressive set of results, with their previous owners BSHL proving to be extremely popular among some Birmingham supporters.

Craig Gardner's exit rumours

Football Insider reported yesterday that Gardner's job was in jeopardy following the sacking of Eustace.

The outlet also believes Blues want a new sporting director to come in and work alongside Wayne Rooney, who looks set to succeed Eustace in the coming days.

With this, Gardner could potentially be made redundant, even though he currently has a coaching role at Blues.

Did Craig Gardner play a part in John Eustace's Birmingham City departure?

Despite this report, Sky Sports believes Gardner actually had a part to play in Eustace's dismissal.

According to this outlet, he was keen for Birmingham to play a more attacking brand of football and it seems as though he was on the same page as CEO Garry Cook and owner Tom Wagner.

With Gardner now reported to have played a key role in the dismissal of Eustace, it doesn't seem as though his job is in danger, but it remains to be seen which roles he will be in at St Andrew's in a month or so.

He could potentially be both a coach and a Technical Director as a crucial asset to Rooney, he could hold just one of these roles or he could potentially depart the club altogether.

Should Birmingham City sack Gary Gardner?

It would be a very harsh decision if they sacked him now because he has done a reasonably good job regarding recruitment.

And some of the players he helped to bring in during the summer are likely to go on and be great assets for the Midlands side. They will be able to sell those they have brought in permanently.

Gardner has also used the loan market well and was forced to when funds were tight under BSHL, so he should be commended for the job he has done.

However, if he has played a big part in this decision to get rid of Eustace and it doesn't work, his future should be in question because it's a massive gamble to take.

With the club doing well under Eustace, it seems ridiculous to get rid of him now, even if the former Blues boss and the club's board weren't fully aligned. Eustace will surely find a new job sooner rather than later.