Leeds United have had an ‘unexpected’ injury boost ahead of Friday’s top of the table clash against Leicester City, with a key man reported to be back in contention for a place in the squad on Friday.

Whites boss Daniel Farke told the Yorkshire Evening Post on Wednesday that striker Patrick Bamford has recovered from an injury he suffered in the warmup of last week’s clash with Swansea City, which saw him miss the last two league games.

It was believed that the 30-year-old injured his calf before kicking a ball in anger at the Swansea.com Stadium, but the Leeds boss still holds out hope that the striker could feature at Elland Road.

Leeds United injury woes

When asked on the matter, Farke said: "Patrick has developed in a positive way, much better in the last days.”

“Perhaps not realistic he's involved Friday, we have 48 hours but he has not trained with the squad so far.

“It could be he's involved in training on Thursday and then he's at least a topic. He definitely will be available for next week but a tiny little chance he could be back sooner.

“There's a few percentages and he's experienced enough to do nothing stupid. We'll see how the next 48 hours will develop."

Bamford is just one of a number of players who missed last weekend’s 2-0 victory away at Plymouth Argyle, with Jaidon Anthony, Pascal Struijk, Sam Byram and Stuart Dallas all unavailable for the trip to Devon.

Anthony has returned to the squad after taking some time away for personal reasons, while there is positive news for Struijk, who suffered a groin injury in December.

After more than two months on the sidelines, the YEP revealed the defender has had the all clear and will soon be making a return to training, and will be available for what promises to be a crucial end to the season for the Yorkshire outfit.

Byram and Dallas still remain out of the first-team plans for the time being with hamstring and femur problems respectively, while Karl Darlow has also returned to training, as Farke confirmed, while also offering an update on Struijk:

"Karl is back in the main part of team training, definitely not far away to be re-involved. Some good news for him,” he said.

“Right now it's down to him to reach match sharpness before we call him back into the squad. With Sam I expect him to be back in training next week, he'll definitely miss this game."

"Pascal is allowed to extend his training load and to make him hopefully ready to join team training. The doctors mentioned that over the next two, two and a half weeks we have to build him up and then if everything works.

“He can be back in team training. I just expect him to be back available after the international break, if he rejoins us in team training."

Bamford’s return will prove crucial for Leeds United as they chase promotion

The return of Bamford will be a huge shot in the arm for Farke and his Leeds side, who are looking to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking after suffering relegation last year.

The former Chelsea man had rediscovered his goal scoring touch since the turn of the year, with five goals already in 2024, including an eye-catching volley in their 3-0 FA Cup victory over Peterborough United.

A crucial goal in a 1-0 victory over Norwich helped to continue his side’s good run of form, with six consecutive league wins propelling them into the second automatic promotion spot in the Championship.

Friday’s showdown with Leicester City offers up the chance to cut the gap at the top to six points, and draw the Foxes back into the chasing pack as the hunt for promotion continues.

United will be looking to complete the double over Enzo Maresca’s side, having secured a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture in November, with Georginio Rutter scoring the only goal.