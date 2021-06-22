‘Farcical’, ‘That’s a joke, surely’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as financial details revealed from transfer offer

Millwall had an offer of up to £400,000 for Josh Windass rejected by Sheffield Wednesday.

Told Millwall offered to pay £400k in instalments for Josh Windass. Not surprised #SWFC turned that bid down. That is way below his true value. Like @YesWeCrann, I'm led to believe the Owls don't want to sell him anyway. 🦉👇https://t.co/EQzKgm3UzJ — Dom Howson (@domhowson) June 22, 2021

The Lions are one of a host of Championship clubs that have been keeping tabs on the 27-year-old following the Owls relegation to League One, but they were first to make a formal move after it was revealed last week that Wednesday had turned down a bid from the Londoners.

And, further details have emerged on that offer, with Yorkshire Live claiming that it was only £400,000, and that would’ve been paid in instalments.

As you would expect, that prompted a lot of responses from the Wednesday support, particularly as they are believed to have paid around £500,000 to sign the player from Wigan last year.

When you combine the fact that Windass hit nine goals for the Owls last season, the fans are expecting a much bigger offer before the club consider cashing in.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

That’s a joke surely £400k wouldn’t get you someone with far less talent and 10 years older than him — Richard Overett (@RichOverett) June 22, 2021

A million straight up and he goes we can’t afford not to really can we — Richard Mangham (@teddyatswfc) June 22, 2021

Clubs are just testing our desperation. — Chris (@chris_drouin_1) June 22, 2021

Lol that’s farcical, £3 million — Shane Levitt (@ShaneLevitt11) June 22, 2021

400k in instalments, are they worse off than us 😂😂 — stuart joszko (@stuartjoszko) June 22, 2021

Ridiculous taking the mick offer let’s counter and offer 100k for their best player 🙄 — Matt Scholey (@matt_scholey) June 22, 2021

I thought we were skint 🤣 — Kane (@kanewhelan2) June 22, 2021