Millwall

‘Farcical’, ‘That’s a joke, surely’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as financial details revealed from transfer offer

Published

5 mins ago

on

Millwall had an offer of up to £400,000 for Josh Windass rejected by Sheffield Wednesday.

The Lions are one of a host of Championship clubs that have been keeping tabs on the 27-year-old following the Owls relegation to League One, but they were first to make a formal move after it was revealed last week that Wednesday had turned down a bid from the Londoners.

And, further details have emerged on that offer, with Yorkshire Live claiming that it was only £400,000, and that would’ve been paid in instalments.

As you would expect, that prompted a lot of responses from the Wednesday support, particularly as they are believed to have paid around £500,000 to sign the player from Wigan last year.

When you combine the fact that Windass hit nine goals for the Owls last season, the fans are expecting a much bigger offer before the club consider cashing in.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


