Millwall
‘Farcical’, ‘That’s a joke, surely’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as financial details revealed from transfer offer
Millwall had an offer of up to £400,000 for Josh Windass rejected by Sheffield Wednesday.
Told Millwall offered to pay £400k in instalments for Josh Windass.
Not surprised #SWFC turned that bid down. That is way below his true value.
Like @YesWeCrann, I'm led to believe the Owls don't want to sell him anyway. 🦉👇https://t.co/EQzKgm3UzJ
— Dom Howson (@domhowson) June 22, 2021
The Lions are one of a host of Championship clubs that have been keeping tabs on the 27-year-old following the Owls relegation to League One, but they were first to make a formal move after it was revealed last week that Wednesday had turned down a bid from the Londoners.
And, further details have emerged on that offer, with Yorkshire Live claiming that it was only £400,000, and that would’ve been paid in instalments.
As you would expect, that prompted a lot of responses from the Wednesday support, particularly as they are believed to have paid around £500,000 to sign the player from Wigan last year.
What club do these 21 former Sheffield Wednesday players ply their trade at now?
When you combine the fact that Windass hit nine goals for the Owls last season, the fans are expecting a much bigger offer before the club consider cashing in.
Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…
That’s a joke surely £400k wouldn’t get you someone with far less talent and 10 years older than him
— Richard Overett (@RichOverett) June 22, 2021
A million straight up and he goes we can’t afford not to really can we
— Richard Mangham (@teddyatswfc) June 22, 2021
Clubs are just testing our desperation.
— Chris (@chris_drouin_1) June 22, 2021
Lol that’s farcical, £3 million
— Shane Levitt (@ShaneLevitt11) June 22, 2021
400k in instalments, are they worse off than us 😂😂
— stuart joszko (@stuartjoszko) June 22, 2021
Ridiculous taking the mick offer let’s counter and offer 100k for their best player 🙄
— Matt Scholey (@matt_scholey) June 22, 2021
I thought we were skint 🤣
— Kane (@kanewhelan2) June 22, 2021