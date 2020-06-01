Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Farcical’, ‘Soulless’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to EFL announcement

Published

4 hours ago

on

The EFL has announced that the Championship season is set to resume on the 20th of June, which has received a mixed reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

It has been nearly three months since the 2019/20 campaign was delayed but in an announcement last night, the EFL revealed the 20th of June as the provisional return date for the Championship, with games to be played behind closed doors.

The season is now set to conclude with the play-off final on or around the 30th of July, with the remaining 108 games set to be broadcast via Sky Sports, iFollow, or a club’s equivalent streaming service.

Championship clubs resumed training last week for the first time since the delay to the season began in March and have been allowed to restart full-contact training today.

It has been a frustrating season for Garry Monk’s side, who were competing for a top-six place in December but have slipped down the table following a run of just two wins in the last 14 league games.

With the Owls eight points below the play-offs and nine points above the relegation zone, the Owls look likely to finish in mid-table – though any decision made following a recent EFL charge could have an impact on that.

Have these 15 current and ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever played in the Premier League? Have a go now!

1 of 15

Has Paul Jones ever played in the Premier League?

The announcement appears to have drawn a mixed reaction from Wednesday fans, with some opposing the leagues return and others happy to see football resuming.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Farcical’, ‘Soulless’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to EFL announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: