‘Farcical’, ‘Soulless’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to EFL announcement

The EFL has announced that the Championship season is set to resume on the 20th of June, which has received a mixed reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

It has been nearly three months since the 2019/20 campaign was delayed but in an announcement last night, the EFL revealed the 20th of June as the provisional return date for the Championship, with games to be played behind closed doors.

The season is now set to conclude with the play-off final on or around the 30th of July, with the remaining 108 games set to be broadcast via Sky Sports, iFollow, or a club’s equivalent streaming service.

Championship clubs resumed training last week for the first time since the delay to the season began in March and have been allowed to restart full-contact training today.

It has been a frustrating season for Garry Monk’s side, who were competing for a top-six place in December but have slipped down the table following a run of just two wins in the last 14 league games.

With the Owls eight points below the play-offs and nine points above the relegation zone, the Owls look likely to finish in mid-table – though any decision made following a recent EFL charge could have an impact on that.

The announcement appears to have drawn a mixed reaction from Wednesday fans, with some opposing the leagues return and others happy to see football resuming.

Read their reaction here:

Oh no

Quick get monk out and get the points deduction out of the way

2020 just gets better 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ymDatM9zCX — Anthony (@OWL_4EVA) May 31, 2020

All about the £s! It’s not football without fans AND it’s not essential, so you’re risking people’s lives — Bos (@OneGaryReaney) June 1, 2020

Was hoping for it to be voided. Used to weekends not being ruined & waking up in a grumpy mood on a Sunday. I’ve not missed it in all honesty, it was a relief when they stopped the season. — keiron wilcock (@keiron1972) June 1, 2020

This is farcical shouldn’t be played until safe to do so WITH FANS. — Lee van Gelder (@DutchMcLovin) May 31, 2020

Ideally we’d love to be there. Realistically & rightly so, we can’t. So let’s just enjoy it whilst we can, get this season over with & hopefully the EFL can structure a better plan for next season. — Will Lowley (@LowleyW) May 31, 2020

Can’t wait to get relegated — Archie (@Archie69961650) May 31, 2020

I feel slightly empty about this. Me or you is the cause.. — craigowl (@craigS6owl) May 31, 2020

Football is a spectator sport, without fans in the stadium its soulless — andrew sampson (@andrews53614953) May 31, 2020

Need to get your fingers out and come out fighting get more than 12 pts above the relegation then If we are to lose pts take the hit this season. Don’t carry it on into next as we will be in a major rebuild with less experienced players who hopefully will fight for the shirt 🤛 — Richard Stokes (@RSSWFC) June 1, 2020