Sky Bet League One

‘Farcical’, ‘No bottle whatsoever’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to key moment in 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sunderland’s season is looking like it could unravel in dramatic fashion.

After a torrid first half of the season things took a dramatic upturn following Lee Johnson’s appointment in December that saw them propel themselves from mid-table to the automatic promotion hunt.

Until a week ago it seemed that Sunderland were firmly on track to secure a top two finish, but now things are looking rather more bleak.

A defeat to Charlton Athletic at the weekend was a substantial blow to Lee Johnson’s side who went into the clash with Wigan Athletic knowing that they needed three points to get themselves back on track.

Despite Charlie Wyke giving Sunderland a lead at the DW Stadium, Will Keane equalised for the Latics to ensure that nerves were rife in the visiting camp.

Unfortunately things went firmly downhill when Callum Lang scored a decisive goal to give Wigan a 2-1 victory.

While it was a big result for the Latics in their hunt to avoid relegation, it was a huge blow for Sunderland who are now some way off the pace in the automatic promotion hunt.

As you’d expect, supporters were less than impressed as Wigan took the lead on Tuesday night. Here’s what some of them had to say on social media.


