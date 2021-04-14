‘Farcical’, ‘No bottle whatsoever’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to key moment in 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic

Sunderland’s season is looking like it could unravel in dramatic fashion.

After a torrid first half of the season things took a dramatic upturn following Lee Johnson’s appointment in December that saw them propel themselves from mid-table to the automatic promotion hunt.

Until a week ago it seemed that Sunderland were firmly on track to secure a top two finish, but now things are looking rather more bleak.

A defeat to Charlton Athletic at the weekend was a substantial blow to Lee Johnson’s side who went into the clash with Wigan Athletic knowing that they needed three points to get themselves back on track.

Despite Charlie Wyke giving Sunderland a lead at the DW Stadium, Will Keane equalised for the Latics to ensure that nerves were rife in the visiting camp.

Unfortunately things went firmly downhill when Callum Lang scored a decisive goal to give Wigan a 2-1 victory.

While it was a big result for the Latics in their hunt to avoid relegation, it was a huge blow for Sunderland who are now some way off the pace in the automatic promotion hunt.

As you’d expect, supporters were less than impressed as Wigan took the lead on Tuesday night. Here’s what some of them had to say on social media.

Biggest bottle job team in England — Liam ツ (@SAFCLiam17) April 13, 2021

This team is not good enough and another season in league 1 beckons…haven’t a clue how to break teams down and defence is farcical — Joe Lewins (@joelewins) April 13, 2021

This squad has absolutely no bottle what so ever…. — Nick (@nicholaswilso11) April 13, 2021

Someone shoot me — Liam ツ (@SAFCLiam17) April 13, 2021

I wouldn't be as bothered if the weren't FOURTH BOTTOM — Sean Eagle (@seaneagle12) April 13, 2021

we can never get in that top 2 its been in our hands loads to get top spot and we blow it everytym hello playoffs again 😴 — daz morse (@dm9jnr) April 13, 2021

We're a joke — Jamie (@JamieSAFC_) April 13, 2021