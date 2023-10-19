Highlights Jobi McAnuff has criticised Millwall over the departure of manager Gary Rowett.

The former midfielder has also questioned the attitude of some of the club's fans towards the 49-year-old during his time at The Den.

Rowett left Millwall on Wednesday night, after just under four years in charge of the Championship club.

It is a strange move by Millwall to part company with Gary Rowett given how the club have fared under his management.

That's according to Jobi McAnuff, who has also hit out at some of the club's fans for the criticism they aimed at Rowett during his time in charge at The Den.

How did Rowett do at Millwall?

Rowett was appointed as Millwall manager back in October 2019, following the departure of Neil Harris from the club.

With Rowett in charge, the Lions were a regular presence in the top-half of the Championship table come the final standings, without breaking into the play-offs in his first three seasons in charge.

That looked as though it was about to change last season, only for Millwall to throw away a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3 at home to Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the campaign, forcing them to settle for an eighth place finish, one point adrift of the top six.

After a mixed start to the current campaign, it was then confirmed on Wednesday night that the club and manager had mutually agreed to part company, with Adam Barrett taking interim charge of first-team affairs.

Now it seems as though that is a decision that McAnuff himself believes is the wrong one for the club to make.

What has McAnuff said about Millwall sacking Rowett?

Given the results that Rowett has delivered for Millwall, McAnuff seemingly feels that letting the 49-year-old go is a somewhat harsh decision for the club to make.

Despite the impact he had at The Den, Rowett was also the target of some vocal criticism from Millwall's fanbase during certain games, something the former Crystal Palace and Reading midfielder has also criticised.

Giving his reaction to Rowett's departure from Millwall on BBC Radio 5Live Sport, McAnuff said: "I've got to say I think it's another, in my opinion, ridiculous decision. We are absolutely in silly season now when it comes to managers losing their jobs.

"Yes, it's very easy to maybe look at the league table and see their actual position, and clearly that's not where Millwall Football Club feels it should be given the past few seasons and their time generally under Gary Rowett, where he has improved and really been pushing for that play-off team.

"But you're talking about a result or two away from getting themselves right back into that play-off mix. This is probably an unpopular opinion anywhere outside of Millwall really and I just think it's ridiculous.

"I know the fans haven't been happy. I was at the Norwich game and some of the chants directed at him were nothing short of a farce really for what he's done for that football club.

"Just really disappointed to see, I think he's put everything into that role and just really disappointed to see him leave, I've got to say."

Where are Millwall in the Championship?

Under Rowett, Millwall had made a somewhat indifferent start to the current Championship campaign.

The Lions have won four four and drawn three of their 11 league games so far, picking up 15 points in the process.

As a result, they currently sit 15th in the Championship table, albeit just three points adrift of the play-off places.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

Millwall are set to begin life after Rowett on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Deepdale to take on Preston North End in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Were Millwall right to sack Rowett?

The decision to part company with Rowett feels like a rather surprising one for Millwall to have made.

Under the 49-year-old, the Lions have never been under any threat of dropping out of the Championship, and have more often than not been looking like moving forward while he has been in charge.

As a result, it does feel as though letting an established figure such as Rowett go is a rather strange move, especially after such a relatively long time in the job.

Indeed, with that in mind, you do wonder whether Millwall may already have another manager lined up to take over at The Den.