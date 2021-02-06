‘Farce’, ‘Absolute joke’ – Many Derby fans fume at club announcement concerning Barnsley tie

Derby County’s game against Barnsley at Oakwell has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from fans of the East Midlands club.

The Rams have now seen two matches in South Yorkshire postponed due to rain in less than a week as their midweek clash with Rotherham United was moved from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Derby announced today that heavy and consistent rain overnight has left the Oakwell playing surface unusable, with the abject weather expected to continue throughout the day.

It’s unclear when the game will be played, with a new match date needing to be agreed by both sides and the EFL.

Derby were beaten 3-0 by the Millers on Wednesday and Wayne Rooney will likely have been keen for his side to get the chance to make up for that this afternoon but they will now be forced to wait.

That could mean that the Rams will drop down into the bottom three this weekend, though both Birmingham City and Rotherham would need to get results in their games today.

The announcement of the postponement has not gone down well among Derby fans, with many taking to Twitter to vent their frustration.

Read their reactions here:

Disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined https://t.co/ukUQxqimMi — alice jane (@aliceejanee_) February 6, 2021

Thought this was the championship not national league🙃 https://t.co/KMP1BIbTZZ — Curt (@DcfcLad98) February 6, 2021

Absolutely pathetic league, absolute farce https://t.co/psuIsnQxxT — Matty Wyman (@MattyWyman) February 6, 2021

I'm not sure there's even anything funny to say this time. https://t.co/Vq9pM9u5sg — Jimmy Gregory 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@JimmyDCFC) February 6, 2021

It’s just gonna be 1 of them season’s 😡😡😡 https://t.co/dvMTQlAbAo — Adam Wright (@AdamWrighty14) February 6, 2021