“Far too much quality” – Pundit shares thoughts on whether West Brom should be considered relegation candidates

Despite yesterday’s 1-0 win at home to Blackpool, West Brom remain in the Championship relegation places, as the World Cup-enforced break edges closer.

The Baggies, now under the stewardship of former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan, will be eager to build on last night’s result in the two matches before the upcoming month’s break.

Interestingly, the close and competitive nature of this Championship campaign means that they are a mere four points from 16th place and just 11 outside the play-off positions.

Asked if it is time to start considering the Baggies as potential relegation candidates, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I 110%, don’t believe they go down.

“They have a good squad of players. It just has not been happening for them.

“The league table suggests that, of course, they’re relegation contenders. And if they think that they’re not in that battle, then that’s where their problem is going to come in.

“They are not a team to get relegated from the Championship. They’ve got far too much quality. I’ve seen them several times this season and how they have not been winning games is beyond me.

“But that’s just the way it goes in football.”

The verdict

Of course, there is still lots of football to play this season, and whilst things have been massively disappointing, they certainly have the tools to go on and turn their poor start around.

A problem that the Baggies have definitely experienced during the early stages of this campaign is difficulty in turning pressure into goals, meaning that whilst performances in some games have been good, they have not picked up the points to justify that.

There is still a feeling that West Brom can completely turn things around, as they have a squad of top Championship quality, whilst they have a manager whose preparation for each individual fixture is mightily impressive.

They are in the relegation places after 18 games, therefore they have to be considered as relegation candidates, however, it would be no surprise if a run of form eliminates that possibility as the season goes on.