Sunderland have placed a £20 million price-tag on Trai Hume ahead of deadline day, with Premier League side Fulham reportedly interested in the right-back.

The Belfast Telegraph have reported that the Cottagers are targeting the 22-year-old and are looking to work out a deal before Monday's 11pm deadline, but the Black Cats are incredibly keen to keep hold of the young star.

In February 2022, Sunderland bought the then 19-year-old full-back for a reported fee of just £150,000. Hume was playing for Linfield FC in the Northern Irish Premiership, but prior to that, he'd played for fellow top division side Ballymena United.

Sunderland want the Northern Ireland international to follow them to the Premier League, and therefore a huge bid of £20 million is needed to take him out of the Wearsiders' hands in this transfer window, which would represent an incredible profit on their initial investment.

However, Hume is a key player for Regis Le Bris, and they will not want to part ways with him just yet.

The verdict on Trai Hume's value to Sunderland amid Fulham interest

We asked FLW's Sunderland fan pundit Jordan Newcombe for his thoughts on Hume and whether the reported price-tag is high enough, or if the club should be demanding more to ward suitors like Fulham off.

Jordan told FLW: "Trai Hume getting looked at by Fulham? It is not a thing we should be doing and we should not be entertaining this deal.

"Obviously, it's not getting done. I know it won't get done. £20 million. It's far too low. For a right-back that is basically the best right-back in the league?

"That's without being biased. He has been decent for us the last couple of years. I'm going to say around £25-30 million might be the better price.

"What we want to do is try and scare Fulham off. Because if we don't scare them off, then they are just going to keep coming in.

"If we rate him high and price him high, then they are not going to pay it. Right now, we can't be losing players like Hume.

"We can't be losing anyone, bar the ones we actually have got rid of because they've been sat on the bench with no game time.

"Hume is the starting right-back. He's the only right-back we have got, with Niall Huggins being out. Obviously, I know Luke O'Nien can play full-back, but I would rather not.

"I'd rather just keep Hume there. Yes, he hasn't been well this last couple of games and up to standard of what he usually is, but we all have that.

"I think £25-30 million, even starting at £30 million and rising to £35 million. As a player, he is outstanding on the right.

"He scores goals when you want to, he is committed to the team and always puts in a graft, and he always gets there on time.

"If he doesn't, it is a little mistake that he rarely ever does. So I think Fulham kind of need to back off a little bit. I would prefer him to come up to the Prem with us. The same with all our players and we will see what happens if we get promoted or not.

"It's five or six months ahead and we do not know if we're going to get play-offs or get automatics, or even if we are going to fluff it altogether and just get none and end up staying here.

"That is something we don't want to do, so I'm going to say Fulham need to back off and maybe a maximum of £30 million as his price to try and scare them off.

"I think for £20 million? That isn't going to scare them. They are going to be willing to pay it. Hence why they are trying to put a deal in place.

"We haven't got a right-back to replace him, and the only other centre-back we have got if O'Nien goes to right-back is Dan Ballard, which I don't want to do.

"We need defenders on the bench in case of injuries and suspensions, and that has happened and Ballard is one of them. He's a really good impact substitute and impactful altogether.

"Stick that £30 million on Hume and go from there, then evaluate all of our players and whether they want to stay or go regarding promotion. Because, right now, no one knows what is going to happen."

Trai Hume is a great example of Sunderland's recruitment policy

The idea of buying low and selling high is only relevant if you occasionally cash in on well-developed players, but the timing of this is the primary issue. Hume has been at the club a while now but was very much an on-brand signing.

He has continued the project of youthful, exuberant arrivals. A recruitment strategy like this is inherently dangerous and risky but has enormous upside when a gem is found like Hume. That has culminated in many of them developing rapidly and progressing well under the tutelage of Le Bris this term too.

Hume has made 28 appearances for the Black Cats this season, and he has been extremely impressive in his last few appearances. He scored and picked up an assist in Sunderland's 2-2 draw at home to Plymouth Argyle last weekend, and has shown that he has more than enough quality to play at a higher level.

The success rate of some of their signings has been nothing short of astonishing, and Hume is a player who perfectly exemplifies that and continues to go from strength to strength in a red and white shirt. That said, he is crucial to their immediate plans, and Sunderland will be keen not to let go of the right-back unless they receive a considerable fee.