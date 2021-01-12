‘Far superior to anything else we have at the club’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player agreement

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that attacker Anthony Knockaert has extended his loan deal from Fulham to keep him at the City Ground for the rest of the season.

Having been frozen at in West London, the Frenchman initially joined Forest until January, but Chris Hughton’s team have now to extend the deal which will see the on-loan Whites winger remain in the East Midlands until the end of the campaign.

Knockaert has scored once and provided two assists in 16 appearances for Forest this term, but will be hoping to rediscover his best form in the New Year as Hughton’s side attempt to climb even further away from the relegation-zone following a six match unbeaten run in all competitions.

The 29-year-old wasn’t involved during the victory over Cardiff City in the FA Cup on Saturday, but should return when Forest are back in league action against Millwall this weekend.

Here’s how the City Ground faithful reacted on Twitter to Knockaert’s loan extension:

Ok good now show us what you got Anthony — Rob ⭐️⭐️ 💙 (@RobFTID62) January 12, 2021

Love that — Jacob Tuft (@TuftyNFFC) January 12, 2021

Technically far superior to anything else we have at the club at the moment. Let’s get behind him! Show him how amazing it can be to pull on the Garibaldi! — Mark Sutton (@GregSideburn) January 12, 2021