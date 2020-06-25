‘Far from the most ambitious or exciting move’ – Bristol City linked with Cardiff City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are amongst the clubs interested in signing Cardiff City full-back Jazz Richards, with the defender edging closer to a departure after failing to agree fresh terms in the Welsh capital.

According to Wales Online, Richards, who has been with Cardiff since 2016, has caught the eye of Bristol City, with the Robins rivalled by Luton Town and Oxford United for the 29-year-old’s signature.

It remains to be seen where Richards ends up heading into 2020/21, but is he needed at Ashton Gate?

Our writers discuss…

George Harbey

Richards is an accomplished player at Championship level and there is no reason to suggest why he cannot be a good signing for the Robins.

Pedro Pereira has been somewhat hit and miss since joining City, whilst I feel that Jack Hunt needs cover. Competition for places is so important to any side, and that is exactly what City need if they are to bridge the gap on promotion to the Premier League next season.

Richards is only 29 and is comfortable at going forward and creating chances, whilst also being comfortable at defending in one-on-one situations, and he knows what it takes to be successful at this level.

He could be a shrewd addition for the Ashton Gate club, and at 29, he still has plenty to offer in the second tier, I feel.

Ned Holmes

It’s far from the most ambitious or exciting move in the world but I don’t mind this from City. To me, it looks a move that makes a lot of sense.

Full-back is an area they need to look at in the upcoming window, particularly with Pedro Pereira’s future unclear, and Richards is someone that could bolster their options.

The 29-year-old has got a lot of experience in the Championship and can play on both the left and the right of a back four, which would give City some added flexibility.

He’s a free agent as well, so this is a signing that should represent some good value for money. It’s not one that’s likely to create a whole lot of excitement but it’s pragmatic.

This isn’t a move they should be pursuing if they get promoted to the Premier League but at the moment, that isn’t looking particularly likely.

Jacob Potter

I think he’d be a useful addition to the Bristol City squad next season, regardless of which division they’re playing their football in.

The Robins could benefit from having additional depth in their ranks at full-back with the likes of Jay Dasilva, Pedro Pereira and Jack Hunt being just some of the options available to Lee Johnson this season.

Richards has a considerable amount of experience of playing in the Championship, whilst also having experience in the Premier League briefly with Cardiff and Swansea earlier in his career.

At the age of 29, he’ll still feel as though he has something to offer at a high level, and I think he’ll be tempted by a move to Ashton Gate ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.