‘Far better than anyone’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to notable Brice Samba omission

Nottingham Forest remain well in contention to challenge for a top-six finish, with Sabri Lamouchi’s side currently sat fifth in the Championship table.

The Reds haven’t been at their consistent best for much of this year’s campaign though, and will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results when they return to action.

Due to recent events, footballing fixtures across the globe have been called to a halt, which could prove to be a blessing in disguise for any teams that are currently out of form.

WhoScored have recently released their Championship Team of the Season so far, with Forest having one player named in the side.

Nottingham Forest’s Matty Cash has been included in the team, but there is no place for the likes of Lewis Grabban and Brice Samba, who have been key to their league campaign to date.

Samba has made 35 appearances for Lamouchi’s men this term, and has kept 14 clean sheets to win Forest vital points in the race for promotion into the Premier League.

Plenty of the City Ground faithful took to Instagram to voice their displeasure over Samba not being included in WhoScored’s Team of the Season so far.

Charli6terry: “Where’s Brice?”

_Crichards12_: “Rodak 😂😂😂.”

Ethan_staples: “Where is Brice Samba.”

Abo.hasan.89: “Samba, Phillips and Mitrovic all missing.”

James_hemstock_0501: “Where’s Samba and Silva?”

Nffc_trav: “Samba not in it?”

Cameronballardd: “How is Brice Samba not the GK? Far better than anyone.”

Joshbrothwood_: “Guessing Samba plays ice-skating.

_princegeorge_: “No Samba Sow or Brice Samba?”

