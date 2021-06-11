Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League Two

‘Fantastic’, ‘What is happening?’ – These Swindon Town fans react as transfer swoop confirmed

Published

3 mins ago

on

Swindon Town have completed the signing of Jojo Wollacott, with the keeper joining on a permanent basis from Bristol City.

The 24-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular at Ashton Gate, which meant he has had to go out on loan for regular minutes in the past.

One of those spells came with the Robins and whilst Wollacott only made a few appearances as it was an emergency loan, he did do well. He certainly impressed the hierarchy, as the club confirmed his arrival on their official site this afternoon.

With Swindon fans understandably upset with how the club have operated recently, it’s fair to say that this new addition has come as a pleasant surprise.

There is a hope that Wollacott will be a key performer as the team look to win promotion back to League One at the first attempt. Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Fantastic’, ‘What is happening?’ – These Swindon Town fans react as transfer swoop confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: