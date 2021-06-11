‘Fantastic’, ‘What is happening?’ – These Swindon Town fans react as transfer swoop confirmed

Swindon Town have completed the signing of Jojo Wollacott, with the keeper joining on a permanent basis from Bristol City.

He's 🔙! We've signed goalkeeper @JJWollacott on a one-year permanent deal from @BristolCity 🧤 Welcome back, Jojo!#STFC 🔴 — Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) June 11, 2021

The 24-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular at Ashton Gate, which meant he has had to go out on loan for regular minutes in the past.

One of those spells came with the Robins and whilst Wollacott only made a few appearances as it was an emergency loan, he did do well. He certainly impressed the hierarchy, as the club confirmed his arrival on their official site this afternoon.

With Swindon fans understandably upset with how the club have operated recently, it’s fair to say that this new addition has come as a pleasant surprise.

There is a hope that Wollacott will be a key performer as the team look to win promotion back to League One at the first attempt. Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from Twitter…

Fair play Lee Power 👏👏 — Christopher (@Christo48289718) June 11, 2021

Pleased for the lad. Looked decent last season. 👍🏻 — Ian (@IanM_81) June 11, 2021

Played well during his emergency loan I’ll take that 🔴⚪️ — Albie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Albie_STFC) June 11, 2021

Awesome signing — Glen Harris (@GlenHarris25) June 11, 2021

Say what you want, this is a fantastic signing and I’m really glad we got him! #FanPowerNotLeePower #NoMoneyNoPower #PowerOut https://t.co/R253KSAN0H — Jamie Day #HAMIL7ON (@JamieD_STFC) June 11, 2021

at least its a start…

Rome wasn't built in a day..🥲😂😂 https://t.co/3jusjk82rV — Jordanna (@jordaanosborne) June 11, 2021

Um wtaf weve signed a good player what is happening???? https://t.co/5SdvuTM1SD — josh strange (@joshua35833596) June 11, 2021