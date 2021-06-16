Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Fantastic’, ‘Walking this league’ – These Wigan Athletic fans react as latest transfer confirmed

Wigan Athletic have confirmed that Max Power has returned to the club after agreeing a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old was a fans favourite for the Latics after joining in 2015, as he starred during two promotion winning seasons from League One.

Power departed in the summer of 2018 for Sunderland, but it’s fair to say his time on Wearside didn’t really go to plan, with the Black Cats gearing up for a fourth successive year in the third tier.

Therefore, with his deal expiring, the midfielder was set to move on this summer and Wigan confirmed his arrival on Wednesday afternoon.

As you would expect, it’s a move that went down very well with the Latics support, as they remember the key contributions that Power made at this level in the past and they will hope for more of the same moving forward.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…


