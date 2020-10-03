‘Fantastic’, ‘Unreal signing’ – These Derby County fans heap praise on individual for starring role in win

Derby County picked up their first points of the season as they won 1-0 at Norwich City this afternoon.

A superb Wayne Rooney free-kick with just minutes to play was enough to settle the game but it didn’t really tell the whole story in what was a dramatic clash.

Firstly, Phillip Cocu’s men were fortunate that Teemu Pukki slipped when taking a penalty in the second half but they were also reliant on keeper David Marshall.

The summer signing has proven himself at this level over the years and he showed his quality once again at Carrow Road.

Marshall made several excellent stops, with two particular standout saves including one from a late Jordan Hugill header to preserve his clean sheet.

The goalkeeping position has been something of a problem for the Rams in recent seasons but the addition of the experienced Scotsman looks as though he will be a serious upgrade.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display this afternoon…

Brilliant signing! — Dan Holdsworth (@DanHoldy) October 3, 2020

Incredible saves. — Adam Berry (@Agrbez) October 3, 2020

Solid 👊 — Darren Wood (@DarrenW06943379) October 3, 2020

Fantastic performance 👏🏻 — Lewis (@lewis20015) October 3, 2020

How good is it to finally have a solid keeper between the sticks! David Marshall with 2 x worldies today. Delighted 😀 #dcfcfans #dcfc — G!ndy M (@G11NDM) October 3, 2020

Davies was quality today but without Marshall it could've been a completely different score, them 2 saves were world class #dcfc #dcfcfans — Danny 🤙🏻 (@Cookie_5298) October 3, 2020