‘Fantastic’, ‘Unreal business’ – These Fulham fans are delighted as player agreement reached

Fulham have confirmed that Jay Stansfield has signed an initial two-year deal to remain the club.

Things you love to see! 🖊️ Congrats, Stanno! 👏#FFC — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 25, 2022

The 19-year-old is one of many highly-rated talents to come through at Craven Cottage but with his previous deal expiring in the summer there had been doubts about the long-term future of the striker.

It had been suggested that Crystal Palace and Leicester City were among the club tracking the teenager ahead of bringing him in ahead of next season, but that has been put to bed now after the Londoners announced a new deal for Stansfield this evening which will run until 2024, whilst the club have a 12-month option too.

As you would expect, this news has gone down very well among the support, who have been frustrated that other talents, such as Fabio Carvalho, have seen their deals run down as well, even if Fulham are doing all they can to agree terms with the midfielder as well.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Unreal business. Now carvalho — Konnor Ingram (@konnor_ffc) January 25, 2022

Fantastic news, now same for Carvalho pls — Luca 🇮🇹🇵🇱 (@ffcLuca) January 25, 2022

YLTSI. Well done everyone. 🖤🤍👏 — Jack Collins (@jackjcollins) January 25, 2022

Wait, you mean we are actually capable of holding on to very bright young prospects? 🤯 — Matt (@MGK1684) January 25, 2022

Absolutely fantastic news! 🖤🤍 — 𝓒𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼 & 𝓑𝓪𝓻𝓷𝓪𝓫𝔂 (@AmbroseBarnaby) January 25, 2022

Great decision what a lad 🤍 — FulhamFanpage11 (@Cayden65585821) January 25, 2022

Excellent news, congrats Stanno! Now for Fab… — JLAW (@jack_lawry) January 25, 2022