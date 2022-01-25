Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fulham

‘Fantastic’, ‘Unreal business’ – These Fulham fans are delighted as player agreement reached

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Fulham have confirmed that Jay Stansfield has signed an initial two-year deal to remain the club.

The 19-year-old is one of many highly-rated talents to come through at Craven Cottage but with his previous deal expiring in the summer there had been doubts about the long-term future of the striker.

It had been suggested that Crystal Palace and Leicester City were among the club tracking the teenager ahead of bringing him in ahead of next season, but that has been put to bed now after the Londoners announced a new deal for Stansfield this evening which will run until 2024, whilst the club have a 12-month option too.

As you would expect, this news has gone down very well among the support, who have been frustrated that other talents, such as Fabio Carvalho, have seen their deals run down as well, even if Fulham are doing all they can to agree terms with the midfielder as well.

