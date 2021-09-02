Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

‘Fantastic’, ‘Truly impressive’ – These Barnsley fans are delighted as Bayern Munich player arrives

Published

32 mins ago

on

Barnsley have completed the signing of Remy Vita on an initial loan from Bayern Munich.

A deal for the left-back was put through minutes before the transfer deadline on Tuesday night but the club had been waiting for approval from the EFL before they could confirm his signing.

That came today, with the Tykes revealing that they have signed Vita for the remainder of the campaign, whilst they have the option to make the move a permanent one as well.

Vita only joined the German champions last year from Troyes, with his minutes in Bavaria coming for the second team.

Now though, he will be playing in the Championship and his attacking style seems to fit in with the philosophy of new boss Markus Schopp.

As you would expect, most fans were excited by the 20-year-old joining and here we look at some of the reaction to his arrival from Twitter…


