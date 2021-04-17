Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

‘Fantastic to see’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react as key player makes return to side

Published

10 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town will be desperate to return to winning ways today as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Terriers – who lost to AFC Bournemouth in midweek – are winless in their last five and have only tasted success on two occasions in 2021 so far.

Today, they come up against a Forest side who are unbeaten in four and are keen to mathematically secure their place in the division.

With Derby County losing last night, it’s a massive game for the Terriers and for Carlos Corberan, as he looks to guide his side back to winning ways.

After their defeat in midweek, the Spaniard has made two changes to his side. Two big changes, too, with full-backs Harry Toffolo and Pipa starting in their preferred full-back areas. Those changes see Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Isaac Mbenza miss out.

Here’s how Huddersfield fans have reacted to the news…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Fantastic to see’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react as key player makes return to side

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: