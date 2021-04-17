‘Fantastic to see’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react as key player makes return to side

Huddersfield Town will be desperate to return to winning ways today as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Terriers – who lost to AFC Bournemouth in midweek – are winless in their last five and have only tasted success on two occasions in 2021 so far.

Today, they come up against a Forest side who are unbeaten in four and are keen to mathematically secure their place in the division.

With Derby County losing last night, it’s a massive game for the Terriers and for Carlos Corberan, as he looks to guide his side back to winning ways.

After their defeat in midweek, the Spaniard has made two changes to his side. Two big changes, too, with full-backs Harry Toffolo and Pipa starting in their preferred full-back areas. Those changes see Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Isaac Mbenza miss out.

Here’s how Huddersfield fans have reacted to the news…

Hopefully that frees up LOB to play more of the role he likes?

Need Bacuna & Holmes to step up today too 🤞 — Marcus Bramley (@MarcusMib) April 17, 2021

Fantastic to see toffs back — Yorkie 💙 (@mwwhtafc81) April 17, 2021

Our sexy full backs are back 😍😍😍 announce 3 points — Dean Rangeley (@DRangeley) April 17, 2021

We are a different team with Pipa And Toff both starting 👏😍 #htafc — The Duke (@eggandbed) April 17, 2021

Toff 😍😍😍 — Harvey (@HarveyHtafc) April 17, 2021

This right here is what I want to see — Deweloping a Wision (@WisionofWagner) April 17, 2021

Those full backs 🤩🤩 — Yorkshire! (@sportydave82) April 17, 2021

Strong team that. — Lard Buttie (@BasilBrook) April 17, 2021