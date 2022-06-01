“Fantastic to see” – Carlton Palmer makes Nottingham Forest and Sunderland comments following their respective promotions

Securing a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at Wembley, Nottingham Forest will be playing their football in the Premier League next season.

In a more straightforward 90 minutes of football, Sunderland managed to confirm a Championship return, defeating Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 – A game that the Black Cats had control of from start to finish.

Both clubs decided to part company with the managers who started the season during the campaign, with Steve Cooper and Alex Neil going on to do marvellous jobs at their respective clubs.

Speaking to FLW about the pair achieving promotion during the 2021/22 campaign, Carlton Palmer said: “It’s fantastic to see a club of that stature, you know, we’ve seen it again with Sunderland in the League one playoffs.

“It’s great to see these great clubs now, getting back to where they belong.”

The verdict

Both clubs can be confident about their chances of going on and impressing in the higher division next season, although they will have lots to do in regard to recruitment.

The continued momentum at Forest, combined with the strong squad that he has had at his disposal, means it will be an interesting couple of months for Cooper and Co. especially when considering the contributions by loanees.

The Black Cats already seem well-equipped to face the rigours of Championship football, however, Neil will be looking to bolster a few areas before the season gets underway.

Both managers have succeeded during the 2021/22 campaign, with the pair nowhere near their respective ceilings as of yet, it would seem at least.