‘Fantastic to see’ – A number of Swansea City fans react to player’s message

Swansea City enjoyed a good day in the promotion race on Saturday, beating top six rivals Watford 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium.

Having trailed early on to Tom Cleverley’s strike from outside the area, Jamal Lowe’s clinical double turned the game in Swansea’s favour, ultimately clinching all three points for Steve Cooper’s side.

That result means that the Welsh club have now climbed to second in the current Championship standings, two points clear of the play-off places.

One player for whom that win will have been particularly significant, is Morgan Gibbs-White.

Having been out since the start of October through injury, the on-loan Wolves man made his return from a three-month layoff on Saturday, coming off the bench as a late substitute to help the Swans see the game out.

Taking to Twitter after the game, the 20-year-old was understandably keen to express his delight at making his return to the pitch on Saturday.

What a feeling to be back out on the pitch 🤩 #YJB pic.twitter.com/eHiHBZxSSE — Morgan Gibbs-White (@Morgangibbs27) January 2, 2021

Not surprisingly given the promise he had shown prior to that setback, plenty of Swansea fans were keen to send their own messages of support to the young midfielder, with many praising him for his performance from the bench.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Great to see you back! 2021 hopefully will be a good year! — chris porch🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #backtojack 🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@Bristol_jack79) January 2, 2021

Great to see you back! 2021 hopefully will be a good year! — chris porch🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #backtojack 🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@Bristol_jack79) January 2, 2021

Great cameo! Superb skills with ayew to run the clock in the last 5/6 mins as well. — no1jack8 (@no1jack8) January 2, 2021

Fantastic to see you back out there today 👍 — Clare Lewis (@acl1973latte) January 2, 2021

What a cameo! Felt like a new signing❤️ — Kieran Craig (@KieranCraig2016) January 2, 2021

5 mins on the field and conducts the orchestra to play his tune. Quite the baller this player — Newy (@newy1703) January 2, 2021

You were fantastic and saw the game out brilliantly! Awesome to see you back, Morgan! — D8nnyJ (@D8nnyJ) January 2, 2021