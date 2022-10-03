“Fantastic there” – Ryan Lowe’s Preston North End delight over tactical switch after Sunderland draw

Preston North End bagged another point at the weekend in a 0-0 draw with Sunderland but despite not hitting the back of the net again, the manager revealed to the Lancashire Evening Post that he was happy with some of his tactical changes.

The Lilywhites have struggled in front of goal this campaign so far and that has led to their manager both switching up the positions of some of the players in his system and the personnel too.

Against the Black Cats at the weekend, he moved Robbie Brady to an attacking midfield role for the first time as well, with the Republic of Ireland man sat just behind Emil Riis and Ched Evans in attack. It was a bid from the former Plymouth manager to get the team firing and whilst they didn’t score, he has revealed he was happy with the player’s performance.

Brady has been a mainstay in the side too since his free transfer switch to Deepdale over the summer. After getting just seven fixtures under his belt for Bournemouth last season, the Cherries allowed him to leave for nothing at the end of the last campaign as they were promoted to the Premier League.

PNE duly snapped him up and have kept him fit and part of their first-team squad on a regular basis. So far, the 30-year-old has played in eleven of the club’s fixtures and bagged one assist but has been one of their standout performers. He’s primarily played on the left-flank as a RWB so far but was tried in that ten role at the weekend.

He might stay there too, with Ryan Lowe revealing that he felt the player was ‘fantastic’ in his new position. Speaking about the winger then, he said: “Robbie didn’t train, Troy didn’t train, DJ definitely didn’t train. But Robbie was still on an emotional high from Tuesday night so I had no choice but to pick him because I felt it could lead into something.

“We played him in that 10 position where we felt he could get more shots away and be a little more creative which I thought he was fantastic there, so was Emil Riis being a little deeper and coming onto things, and Ched Evans up at the top end getting on the ball for us.”

The Verdict

Ryan Lowe is at least trying to address the current goalscoring problem that he has, with the personnel that he has available to him, so the club can’t say he isn’t trying.

It’s unfortunate that perhaps the current manager wasn’t backed in terms of adding another striker that he would have liked over the summer. In total, the club signed just one forward in Troy Parrott and with Emil Riis the only other name that bagged over five goals last season in that position, they really could have used another signing in that area.

The manager hasn’t experimented in terms of changing his formation yet despite the lack of goals and whilst some fans are unhappy at that lack of flexibility, others have been full of understanding – the formation is at least keeping clean sheets and he doesn’t have a lot of personnel capable to play other roles.

For now, the manager might have to get by with what he has and if swapping some of the positions and tactics around works, then it is worth doing.