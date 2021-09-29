Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Fantastic team player’, ‘Excellent’ – Many Sunderland fans react to 26-y/o’s message

Published

23 mins ago

on

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to Luke O’Nien’s message after the midfielder reflected on his side’s latest display on the social media platform.

The Black Cats sealed a superb 5-0 victory over Cheltenham Town yesterday at the Stadium of Light.

O’Nien netted his second goal of the season in this particular clash as helped his side clinch all three points.

Bailey Wright and Leon Dajaku also managed to find the back of the net whilst Ross Stewart took his overall goal tally for the 2021/22 campaign to seven by bagging a brace.

A stand-out performer for Sunderland this season, O’Nien is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.31 in the third-tier.

The midfielder also ranks in the top-five at the club for tackles per game (2.3), interceptions (1.4 per game) and clearances (3.4 per match).

Reflecting on his side’s latest triumph on Twitter, O’Nien has revealed that he is keen to help his side build on their victory over Cheltenham.

The 26-year-old posted: “Always great to score at home in front of our great support.

“Let’s keep building.”

1 of 26

How old is Lee Johnson?

After seeing O’Nien’s message, many Sunderland fans reacted in a positive manner on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Sunderland will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run in the League One to seven games when they face Portsmouth on Saturday.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Fantastic team player’, ‘Excellent’ – Many Sunderland fans react to 26-y/o’s message

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: