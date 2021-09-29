‘Fantastic team player’, ‘Excellent’ – Many Sunderland fans react to 26-y/o’s message

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to Luke O’Nien’s message after the midfielder reflected on his side’s latest display on the social media platform.

The Black Cats sealed a superb 5-0 victory over Cheltenham Town yesterday at the Stadium of Light.

O’Nien netted his second goal of the season in this particular clash as helped his side clinch all three points.

Bailey Wright and Leon Dajaku also managed to find the back of the net whilst Ross Stewart took his overall goal tally for the 2021/22 campaign to seven by bagging a brace.

A stand-out performer for Sunderland this season, O’Nien is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.31 in the third-tier.

The midfielder also ranks in the top-five at the club for tackles per game (2.3), interceptions (1.4 per game) and clearances (3.4 per match).

Reflecting on his side’s latest triumph on Twitter, O’Nien has revealed that he is keen to help his side build on their victory over Cheltenham.

The 26-year-old posted: “Always great to score at home in front of our great support.

“Let’s keep building.”

After seeing O’Nien’s message, many Sunderland fans reacted in a positive manner on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

You’re the backbone of safc. A fantastic team player. You were all brilliant on Tuesday. Pleasure to watch you all. — sarah (@Sarah03319779) September 29, 2021

You're a star — June Middleton (@juneandalan) September 29, 2021

Some player — JGS (@Jacobgs1) September 29, 2021

Excellent again last night. Great partnership with Corey Evans — John Graham 💙 (@johngraham790) September 29, 2021

Top notch again mate, full heart and giving 100% is all we want 👏🏻 👏🏻 — Gareth Evans (@Garethevs76) September 29, 2021

At last, we have strength in depth, & dependable cover, for all positions within the team.

We now have mobile, athletic, skillful & creative players, who look like they really enjoy, playing fast, attacking football.

The unity/togetherness of the squad, is also evident. 🔴⚪🔴 — Steve (Sid) Molnar (@Spmolnar1) September 29, 2021

Brilliant team performance last night. — Allan Davis (@AL_SNR58) September 29, 2021

For once we have an excellent strength in depth — Daniel Jenks (@DanielJenks89) September 29, 2021

Sunderland will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run in the League One to seven games when they face Portsmouth on Saturday.