‘Fantastic’, ‘Stunning’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to player’s performance

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to Idris El Mizouni’s goal and performance for the club last night as they beat Oldham Athletic 2-1 away in the FA Cup first round.

The Tractor Boys were made to work hard for their victory in the replay against the Sky Bet League Two side, but eventually sealed their progress thanks to goals from the midfielder and Conor Chaplin after Harrison McGahey had put the hosts ahead.

El Mizouni put in a strong performance for his side all round and it capped it off on the night with the goal of the game as he scored with a strike from outside the box that flew into the top corner.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Ipswich Town faithful to react to what they had seen from the youngster, with many taking to social media to give their thoughts on his performance.

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Ipswich Town’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 28 Marcus Bent scored how many goals for Ipswich? 27 31 23 26

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Get in there son!!!!!!!!!!!!💙💙💙 — Shaun butcher (@sbutcher45) November 16, 2021

You beauty! — Warwick Long (@Warwick_Long) November 16, 2021

Stunning strike….what a way to get your first goal👏 — ꧁☬ℭ𝔥𝔯𝔦𝔰☬꧂ (@OtherBrother74) November 16, 2021

Saturday night and I like the way you move, EL MIZOUNI 🥶 — Oliver Luke Page (@Oliverpxge) November 16, 2021

El miz the goat — Kade The Blade (@kade_bladeSE25) November 16, 2021