‘Fantastic statement’, ‘Just do the same to them’ – Many Preston North End fans react to club stance regarding Blackpool situation

Later this month, there will be a league meeting between two bitter Lancashire rivals for the first time since 2010 as Blackpool will take on Preston North End at Bloomfield Road.

The two clubs did meet in the League Cup back in 2013 at Deepdale which resulted in a North End win, but you have to go back to February 2010 when a goalless draw took place at the same venue in the Championship.

The Seasiders were of course promoted to the Premier League that season and in the following campaign both sides were relegated from their respective divisions and they’ve managed to avoid each other ever since.

Blackpool’s promotion from League One last season though means that they will clash once again but much to the chagrin of PNE supporters, they have only been allocated 2,200 tickets for the contest on October 23 whereas their neighbours Blackburn Rovers received around 3,000 in the fixture last week.

It means that thousands of excited North End fans have missed out with the Tangerines citing ‘safety reasons’ for the decision to reduce PNE’s allocation, but a curveball was thrown this week as the home side have released 800 tickets in the stand that the visiting fans will also be housed in.

In an official club statement, North End have expressed their disappointment at the decision and cited that they will be listening to their fans in regards to the reverse fixture, with many wanting Blackpool to have a similarly reduced allocation and for the club to split the Bill Shankly Kop stand to accommodate home supporters as well.

North End fans have been reacting to the club’s stance and many have been saying the same thing that they should reduce the allocation of the Seasiders when the time comes.

