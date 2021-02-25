‘Fantastic’, ‘Sort them out’ – These Bournemouth fans react as club confirm off-field appointment

Bournemouth have confirmed that Joe Jordan has joined the club as first-team coach to help Jonathan Woodgate.

Confirmation that experienced coach, Joe Jordan, has been appointed to the first-team staff at #afcb 🤝 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 25, 2021

It has been a turbulent time for the Cherries recently, as they lost coach Graeme Jones to Newcastle, before sacking Jason Tindall.

Woodgate, who succeeded Jones as coach, was then quickly made interim boss, and a decent start to life in charge saw him land the job until the end of the campaign.

Therefore, he was always looking to bring in a figure to help, and it was announced this morning that Jordan will be part of the backroom team.

The 69-year-old, who has been a manager in his own right over the years, is best known in recent years for working alongside Harry Redknapp at clubs including Portsmouth and Tottenham.

At the latter, Jordan was coaching Woodgate, who played for Spurs for three years from 2008.

Given his no-nonsense reputation, it’s fair to say most of the Cherries fans are pleased by this appointment. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Ahh one of ‘arrys pals … — Dickie Vernon (@dickievernon) February 25, 2021

Fantastic. Hopefully he’ll put a few players down a peg or two. — AFCB TV (@AFCBtv) February 25, 2021

Another puppet from good old Uncle Harry’s cupboard, c’mon Arry pull those strings we need a win — lee percival (@leepercival4) February 25, 2021

Sort em out Joe ffs. — Darren (@utciad1980) February 25, 2021

He good help Woodgate and he high level Coaching — John Garard (@JohnGarard) February 25, 2021