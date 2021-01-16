Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City News

‘Fantastic signing’ – These Cardiff City fans react as club announce arrival ahead of Norwich clash

Published

9 mins ago

on

Cardiff City take on Norwich City this afternoon in the Championship and will be looking to get three points.

The Bluebirds have announced a signing between announcing the line-up for the game and kick-off, though, with Max Watters joining from Crawley Town.

The young forward was taken on by the Red Devils on what was a bit of a gamble but it certainly paid off with him scoring plenty of goals and helping them into the play-off places in League Two.

Now, though, he has a new challenge and that’s to get into the Cardiff side – though he’s not available for this afternoon’s game with the Canaries.

Bluebirds fans have reacted to the news on Twitter, then, so let’s take a look at what has been said on social media:

It’s a big step up for Watters compared to his career so far and how he adapts will be interesting to watch.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Fantastic signing’ – These Cardiff City fans react as club announce arrival ahead of Norwich clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: