‘Fantastic signing’ – These Cardiff City fans react as club announce arrival ahead of Norwich clash

Cardiff City take on Norwich City this afternoon in the Championship and will be looking to get three points.

The Bluebirds have announced a signing between announcing the line-up for the game and kick-off, though, with Max Watters joining from Crawley Town.

The young forward was taken on by the Red Devils on what was a bit of a gamble but it certainly paid off with him scoring plenty of goals and helping them into the play-off places in League Two.

Now, though, he has a new challenge and that’s to get into the Cardiff side – though he’s not available for this afternoon’s game with the Canaries.

Bluebirds fans have reacted to the news on Twitter, then, so let’s take a look at what has been said on social media:

what a weird time to announce — Pack 🐐 (@packxszn) January 16, 2021

Cheers @SwansOfficial we are you capital we get everything x — Alan Grimes (@AlanGrimes1927) January 16, 2021

Get him upfront today lads, class signing — Max Robertson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Max_Robertson_) January 16, 2021

We've actually signed someone :O — sgminer21 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦆 (@LampertCCFC) January 16, 2021

fantastic signing — Ellis🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ellisccfc03) January 16, 2021

Good signing that — matt (@mattdegg02) January 16, 2021

Good signing that — Morgan (@MorganDaviesCCS) January 16, 2021

Good signing that — Ethan (@ethan_Packard15) January 16, 2021

ANNOUNCED TOP SCORER — Elliott Cantor (@ElliottCantor) January 16, 2021

It’s a big step up for Watters compared to his career so far and how he adapts will be interesting to watch.