‘Fantastic signing!’ – These Birmingham fans react to transfer news

Birmingham City have confirmed the signing of Jonathan Leko on their official Twitter account this afternoon as they continue to add to their squad under Aitor Karanka.

The Blues have had a rather interesting summer so far with their new manager coming in and he has started to reshape his side.

Jude Bellingham, of course, has left the club but for a decent-sized fee and Blues supporters will be pleased to see new faces coming in in his place.

With that in mind, then, it seems as though they are pretty happy with the arrival of Leko, with many of them taking to Twitter to offer their delight at the news.

Let’s take a look at the best of what has been said:

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of forward Jonathan Leko on a three-year deal. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) August 28, 2020

Told you lads last night it would be announced last night but most likely today keep it up blues get us them keepers in — keon (@true_blue02) August 28, 2020

Looked good at Charlton, hopefully a bargain for £1m. — Blue Tone (@BlueTone65) August 28, 2020

A signing that Blues are pleased with, then, and Leko will be eager to kick on and get playing at St Andrew’s.

He’s impressed in his career before, and now it’s time to really knuckle down.