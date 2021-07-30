‘Fantastic servant’, ‘True legend’ – Many Swansea City fans react to recent club announcement

Many Swansea City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Nathan Dyer has announced his retirement from football.

The winger spent 11 seasons with the South Wales club and helped them to win promotion to the top flight and the League Cup along the way in what was a very successful career.

A player that was blessed with searing pace and excellent dribbling skills, Dyer was also part of the Leicester City side that famously won the Premier League in the 2015/16 campaign and will be fondly remembered by fans of both clubs for his committed displays at both the Liberty and King Power stadiums.

Naturally the news of Dyer’s retirement didn’t take long to reach the Swansea faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

really surprised nobody has picked him up in League One or League Two unless he didnt want to drop down there — EGANS🧠 (@egansmind) July 30, 2021

Great servant to the club who for 2 or 3 seasons was as good as any winger in the Premier League! ⚽️ 🦢 👏 — Rhodri (@jackswan1411) July 30, 2021

Fantastic servant for our club and had an amazing partnership with Angel Rangel. In his prime he was a helluva player and tore world class left backs like Ashley Cole to pieces regularly. Thanks for the great memories. — Keith Roberts (@Cartref35) July 30, 2021

Had the pleasure of meeting him at my place of work and got a picture with him, what a gentleman and what a nice person to talk too enjoy your retirement Nathan — Dewi Mcghee (@Dewi_Mcghee) July 30, 2021

My favourite player from the first time watching Swans! Thank you for everything YJB🖤🦢 — sarah (@sarahcodd1) July 30, 2021

All the best Nath. Another true legend and your memories are our memories. Once a Jack….. ❤️ — Chris Eames (@the2econdcoming) July 30, 2021

It's took you how long???? Jesus Christ Thank you Nate ❤️❤️ — Ashley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇹 (@ASCFC_x) July 30, 2021

It’s a real shame this sort of thing was not done a lot earlier. Nathan deserved better — Tim Cox (@JacDuTew) July 30, 2021

One of most influenceal players in our success in recent years. Great servant for this club. All best for future Nathan #YJB — Steven Bowen-Wilkie (@BowenWilkie) July 30, 2021

Brilliant for us, so many great memories. All the best Nath ⚫⚪⚫⚪ — 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Mark G🇬🇧🦢PRS👊🏼 (@jackjiffy) July 30, 2021

Best of luck Nathan. Thanks for some golden memories. #YJB — Ceri Thomas (@Ceejay953) July 30, 2021