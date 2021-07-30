Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leicester City

‘Fantastic servant’, ‘True legend’ – Many Swansea City fans react to recent club announcement

Published

22 mins ago

on

Many Swansea City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Nathan Dyer has announced his retirement from football. 

The winger spent 11 seasons with the South Wales club and helped them to win promotion to the top flight and the League Cup along the way in what was a very successful career.

A player that was blessed with searing pace and excellent dribbling skills, Dyer was also part of the Leicester City side that famously won the Premier League in the 2015/16 campaign and will be fondly remembered by fans of both clubs for his committed displays at both the Liberty and King Power stadiums.

Naturally the news of Dyer’s retirement didn’t take long to reach the Swansea faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

